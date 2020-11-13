2021 Mazda CX-5 Preview

Our review of the 2021 Mazda CX-5 is coming soon. You can get a quick quote for a 2021 Mazda CX-5 if you're interested in purchasing one.
Specs
Gas Mileage 25 mpg City/31 mpg Hwy
Engine Regular Unleaded I-4, 2.5 L
EPA Class Small Sport Utility Vehicles 2WD
Style Name Sport FWD
Drivetrain Front Wheel Drive
Passenger Capacity 5
Passenger Doors 4
Body Style Sport Utility
Transmission Transmission: 6-Speed SKYACTIV-Drive Automatic -inc: manual-shift mode and sport mode
News

2021 Mazda CX-5: Small price bump adds larger screen, turbocharged Carbon Edition
The 2021 Mazda CX-5 compact crossover gets a modest price bump over the 2020 model but adds a larger 10.3-inch display screen and a new Carbon Edition trim, the automaker announced Tuesday. Mazda keeps nudging its products into the premium space...Read More»
2020 Mazda CX-5 comes standard with more safety tech
The 2020 Mazda CX-5 crossover is getting a $740 price bump over last year's model—an increase which Mazda says is offset by new standard equipment and other small updates. At the core of the 2020 CX-5's updates are a series of tweaks intended...Read More»
Mazda recalls 262K CX-5, Mazda 3, Mazda 6 cars for engine stall issues
Three Mazda vehicles will be recalled for problems that could cause their engines to stall. According to documents Mazda filed with the NHTSA and published this week, the CX-5 crossover, Mazda 3 sedan and hatchback, and Mazda 6 sedan are all...Read More»
Previous Year Models
2020
2020 Mazda CX-5
6.7
Expert Rating
$25,190 - $37,155
The 2020 Mazda CX-5 trades family-ready space for fine handling and good power.
2019
2019 Mazda CX-5
6.7
Expert Rating
$24,350 - $41,000
The 2019 Mazda CX-5 sates solo drivers with good handling and tasteful lines, but bigger families will want to move up in size.
2018
2018 Mazda CX-5
6.5
Expert Rating
$24,150 - $30,945
As long as cargo space isn’t your main reason for buying a compact crossover, the 2018 Mazda CX-5 is an excellent, fun-to-drive choice.
