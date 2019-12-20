The 2020 Mazda CX-5 would like to let you know that it is the sportiest small crossover SUV on the market. Subtle, occasional reminders, such as the high-effort steering, taut suspension, and bolstered seats are welcome. The powertrain rumble, cramped cargo utility, and tight back seat, all hallmarks of performance cars? Maybe not so much.

There’s a lot to like about the 2020 CX-5, but it occasionally tries too hard to be something we’re not sure too many shoppers actually want. It’s hampered by its lousy infotainment software and utility-lite interior but otherwise shines, prompting a 6.7 out of 10 score here. (Read more about how we rate cars.)

Base CX-5s make use of an adequate inline-4 rated at 187 horsepower, while a turbo-4 standard on higher-trim versions delivers more grunt but less refinement. A turbodiesel is due out sometime in 2020, though its launch has been many years in the making.

Review continues below

A 6-speed automatic transmission delivers power forward or to all four wheels. Its limited ratios hold back the engines a little when it comes to passing power, but it fires off quick shifts most of the time.

Crisp handling and a good ride are among the CX-5’s best selling points. Interior quietness is improved for 2020, though the engines make their presence known.

Front-seat occupants have comfortable thrones that offer a good range of adjustment on most trims. Rear-seat riders have OK leg room, but that’s about it, as the bench is flat and the diminutive CX-5 isn’t wide enough for three passengers to sit abreast. Cargo space is not great for a crossover, either.

The interior is well-finished, especially on the range-topping Signature trim. Mazda’s infotainment system is at its best in the CX-5 thanks to its touchscreen, but we still think the system is far too menu-intensive.

Active safety tech comes standard for 2020, enhancing its superlative crash-test record. The CX-5 is among the safest crossovers on the market.

Fuel economy is just so-so, hampered in part by the 6-speed automatic gearbox. Popular versions come in at 26 mpg combined, which is off the pace of top competitors.