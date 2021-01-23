What kind of vehicle is the 2021 Mazda CX-3? What does it compare to?

The Mazda CX-3 small crossover SUV is more like a subcompact hatchback. Smaller than the Mazda CX-30, it competes with the Chevy Trax, Hyundai Venue, Toyota C-HR and other entry-level crossovers.

Is the 2021 Mazda CX-3 a good SUV?

The arrival of the larger CX-30 for 2020 nudged the CX-3 to the shadows. Even though other automakers offer small and smaller crossovers, the CX-3 is one of the smallest. Yet, its standard safety features, fun handling, and urban styling offset its limited interior for a TCC Rating of 6.2 out of 10. (Read more about how we rate cars.)

What's new for the 2021 Mazda CX-3?

Mazda’s decision to streamline the CX-3 to the lone Sport trim suggests this is its last year. The tall hatchback looks more like an urban runabout along the lines of Mini and Fiat than anything that could be considered off-road capable, even with available all-wheel drive. Its 148-hp 2.0-liter inline-4 matches its small size to provide decent acceleration and its light weight contributes to sporty handling. Those same proportions cost it cargo room and rear leg room, though it could fit four average-sized adults. Briefly.

A cabin cloaked in black suggests a spartan yet premium feel, but Mazda offers the CX-3 one way only. Fortunately, it covers the basics for convenience and safety with a 7.0-inch touchscreen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility, automatic emergency braking, blind-spot monitors, adaptive cruise control, and more. It fared well in crash tests.

How much does the 2021 Mazda CX-3 cost?

It costs $21,740, including $1,100 destination.

Where is the 2021 Mazda CX-3 made?

In Japan.