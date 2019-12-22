2020 Mazda CX-3 Preview

Our review of the 2020 Mazda CX-3 is coming soon. You can get a quick quote for a 2019 Mazda CX-3 if you're interested in purchasing one.
News

2019 Mazda CX-3 revealed: small crossover, smaller changes
2019 Mazda CX-3 revealed: small crossover, smaller changes
The 2019 Mazda CX-3 that rolled across the stage at the New York auto show this week should be familiar to new-car shoppers. It’s a mild update on the same small package with a sharp style, frugal fuel consumption, and available all-wheel...Read More»
Mazda recalls 2010-2013 Mazda3, 2012-2015 Mazda5, 2013-2016 CX-5, 2016 CX-3: 2.2 million affected
Mazda recalls 2010-2013 Mazda3, 2012-2015 Mazda5, 2013-2016 CX-5, 2016 CX-3: 2.2 million affected
Mazda reports that it plans to recall some 2.2 million vehicles to address a problem with their rear hatches. Roughly one-third of the affected vehicles are registered in North America The recall stems from corrosion affecting the hatch lift...Read More»
Honda HR-V, Jeep Wrangler, Nissan Rogue, and other small SUVs have poor headlights, says IIHS
Honda HR-V, Jeep Wrangler, Nissan Rogue, and other small SUVs have poor headlights, says IIHS
When most people go shopping for a new car, they go with a list of criteria--features that they absolutely must have in their new ride. These are typically things like good fuel economy, high-tech safety features, intuitive infotainment systems...Read More»
Previous Year Models
2019
2019 Mazda CX-3
5.8
Expert Rating
Expert Rating
$20,390 - $27,145
The 2019 Mazda CX-3 fails to launch in the crossover-SUV space race.
2018
2018 Mazda CX-3
6.3
Expert Rating
Expert Rating
$20,110 - $26,415
The 2018 Mazda CX-3 is an attractive small crossover pick thanks to its good looks. We’d ask for more room, but fear that would spoil the CX-3’s low price.
2017
2017 Mazda CX-3
7.2
Expert Rating
Expert Rating
$19,960 - $26,240
The 2017 Mazda CX-3 keeps the most attractive features from last year: its price and its handling.
Inventory
Looking for other models of the Mazda CX-3?
