The 2019 Mazda CX-3 does much to please drivers with its nimble compact crossover moves.

It’s stylish, has lots of the latest safety features, and steers and rides well for a small car with cranked-up ride height.

What it doesn’t do so well is an SUV essential. The pint-sized CX-3 simply can’t hold many people or much stuff.

We give it a 6.0 out of 10. (Read more about how we rate cars.)

The 2019 CX-3 wears a slightly reshaped grille this year, but it’s otherwise still the same compact car as last year’s model. Forget the crossover-SUV stuff implied in commercials, the CX-3’s a hatchback with available all-wheel drive, one that rides just a bit higher than the Mazda 3 that sits across the showroom. It’s a handsomely executed shape, but we wish the cabin had a bit more verve, or at least gauges that didn’t smack of budget pricing.

Acceleration’s only average: a 148-horsepower inline-4 channels the CX-3’s output through a 6-speed automatic to the front or to all four wheels, and it does so without much vigor. Behind-the-wheel pleasures come mainly from its crisp steering and firm ride. Drive the CX-3 against an HR-V or a Crosstrek, and the Miata influences come in clear focus.

The CX-3 can’t compete in the space race, not against the HR-V. Its front seats suit its scooty looks, but the back seat’s a penalty box for anyone bigger than medium-sized, and cargo space is measly unless the back seat’s folded down.

Crash-test scores are very good for such a small car, and the latest safety equipment’s offered even on the base model. Standard equipment for 2019 includes Bluetooth audio streaming and power features, as well as Mazda’s fiddly infotainment system, which does not come with the now-customary Apple CarPlay and Android Auto alternative interfaces.