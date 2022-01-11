What kind of vehicle is the 2022 Mazda CX-30? What does it compare to?

The CX-30 is a small crossover SUV that straddles the line between mainstream models such as the Hyundai Kona and more luxurious models such as the Volvo XC40.

Is the 2022 Mazda CX-30 a good car/SUV?

Review continues below

While far from perfect, the CX-30 has an upscale feel matched by refined powertrains. A kludgy infotainment system and a frustrating lineup—two items that wouldn’t be that hard for Mazda to rectify—hold it to a 6.0 out of 10 on our scale. (Read more about how we rate cars.)

What's new for the 2022 Mazda CX-30?

All-wheel drive is standard on every version of the CX-30 for 2022, and the automaker has tweaked the lineup accordingly. Most versions are slightly less expensive once you account for all-wheel drive.

The CX-30 is a fresh-faced companion to the CX-3, a model set for discontinuation. With its sloping roofline, the CX-30 follows the “coupe-SUV” look first started by the BMW X6, albeit with particularly good form. Inside and out, the CX-30 has an attractive, upscale look, even in somewhat modestly equipped base form.

Underhood, 2.5-liter inline-4 engines come in 186-hp base and 250-hp turbocharged forms, where they pair with 6-speed automatic transmissions and all-wheel drive. Base cars are quick enough, but turbos are more usable and entertaining in any situation. Fuel economy is just average, though, and we wish Mazda offered a hybrid version.

The CX-30 is a small vehicle with an accordingly tight interior, though cargo space is well-utilized and the cabin has an upscale feel lacking in most like-priced rivals. Standard features are good overall, with automatic emergency braking and adaptive cruise control fitted to every trim. Shame that Mazda saddles these models with a clunky infotainment system that lacks touchscreen convenience.

Crash-test scores impress, too.

Unfortunately, anything above the base CX-30 can be a questionable value, though the pricey turbocharged versions hold their own appeal.

How much does the 2022 Mazda CX-30 cost?

The CX-30 lineup starts at $23,425, and that’s about where we’d stop unless we jumped up to a turbocharged version. All in, a CX-30 with every feature can nudge $36,000, though the CX-30 offers performance and refinement that matches that price tag.

Where is the 2022 Mazda CX-30 made?

In Mexico.