Despite the same few letters and one digit, the 2020 Mazda CX-30 doesn’t share much with the CX-3 sitting across the showroom floor.

That’s a good thing. The CX-3 may have been the perfect small crossover for overseas, but it was too cramped for American tastes and um, well, waists.

With the 2020 CX-30, Mazda has a crossover designed for the U.S. that should be more competitive among other pint-size ‘utes such as the Honda HR-V and Subaru Crosstrek. One demerit: Mazda charges more compared to those other cars. It earns a 5.8 TCC Rating. (Read more about how we rate cars.)

That score is buoyed partly because of the CX-30’s looks—and it looks great. The CX-30 is mechanically related to the Mazda 3 sedan and hatchback and borrows some of their looks but has better proportions. The rear hatch isn’t as stretched far behind the second row and the CX-30 doesn’t have the taffy-pulled rear roof pillar from the Mazda 3. The CX-30’s stance is a little taller, and so is its ground clearance: about 8.0 inches.

Inside, the CX-30 is covered with better quality materials and is far quieter than most of its competitors and an 8.8-inch center infotainment display is standard on all models. More on that later.

Under the hood is a standard 2.5-liter inline-4 that makes 182 horsepower paired to a 6-speed automatic transmission. Both are borrowed from the Mazda 3 and work just as well in the CX-30. The small crossover revs willingly and keeps pace by majoring in the minors: the transmission is expertly tuned and computer controls keep the CX-30’s weight in the right places to shimmy around turns. Even the available 18-inch tires are right. Mazda’s attention to detail in powertrains pays off.

The CX-30 is equipped as standard with front-wheel drive, all-wheel drive will be a popular upgrade for $2,000. (We wonder: Why would anyone want a Mazda 3 hatchback with all-wheel drive anymore?)

Four adults will fit comfortably in the CX-30 with room for tall legs in back. The cargo area swallows 20 cubic feet of cargo with the seats up, and the rear opening is bigger this year for better use of its available space (although it’s a little too tall).

Every CX-30 gets standard automatic emergency braking and blind-spot monitors are standard on all but the base model.

The base CX-30 with front-wheel drive costs $22,495 and includes 16-inch wheels, cloth upholstery, an 8.8-inch infotainment screen, two USB ports, and handsome looks—no smartphone compatibility, no options from the factory. Our pick, the CX-30 Select, costs $2,000 more and includes Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility on its 8.8-inch display, which probably should be included on the base car because it’s the same screen. Still no heated seats, but the Select gets synthetic leather upholstery, 18-inch wheels, rear climate vents, and blind-spot monitors.

Mazda’s insistence on a clickwheel controller instead of a touchscreen gives us fits, especially with smartphone software. It may be a small nitpick, but life goes on without a touchscreen, even if the whole world is using one—probably right now. as