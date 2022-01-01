What kind of car is the Lucid Air? What does it compare to?

The Lucid Air is a performance-oriented electric luxury sedan, and the flagship model from California-based Lucid Motors. With some of the best range and efficiency ratings among electric cars, as well as supercar-challenging performance, it rivals the Tesla Model S, Porsche Taycan, Audi E-Tron GT, and Mercedes EQS.

Is the 2022 Lucid Air a good car?

Review continues below

Lucid’s first vehicle sure seems promising. But the build quality, service, and support are all yet to be proven from the new brand, which was formed with key players from Tesla, Audi, Ford, and a range of other well-regarded automakers. For now, based on limited time with early examples, the Air earns a high TCC Rating of 8.6 out of 10, buoyed by its leading-edge efficiency, range, and performance, as well as its head-turning design, a roomy cabin that puts us at ease, and a bevy of safety and tech features. (Read more about how we rate cars.)

What’s new for the 2022 Lucid Air?

Everything.

The Air is about the same size as the Tesla Model S or a BMW 5-Series, and yet it feels a whole size larger inside. The elegant, aircraft-inspired exterior is a new hallmark for cab-forward design and helps make the most of interior space without sacrifices to gasoline engines and tailpipes. Inside, the Air follows themes inspired by California, with plenty of light from a glass roof and an earthy look to many of the trims.

The cabin of the Air is as long as that of a Mercedes S-Class, Lucid claims. There’s plenty of sprawl-out space in front and in back, although 6-footers and taller might need to duck a bit when getting into the rear seats. An executive-style rear seating package is coming, allowing two large reclining seats not unlike first-class airline seats. Lucid claims the largest frunk of any electric car, and the rear seatbacks fold forward and the trunk itself includes a lower well for storage.

Lucid has developed its own propulsion systems for the Air, building on Formula E battery expertise and aiming for miniaturization and efficiency at every turn. Its compact motors are the most power-dense on the market and deliver up to 1,111 hp in the Air—with 0-60 mph times of less than 2.5 seconds in its debut Dream Edition Performance version and a quarter-mile time of 9.9 seconds. An even higher-performance tri-motor variant is on the way next year.

With its own interface incorporating Alexa voice commands, a 34-inch wide glass cockpit screen up above, and a retractable touchscreen in the middle, Lucid doesn’t oversimplify but also doesn’t overwhelm with technology and menu options. Its active-safety suite includes high-res lidar sensors and future semi-autonomous features promised via over-the-air updates.

Despite the lofty performance claims, the Lucid Air’s range, efficiency, and charging are the true technology leadership points of this car, thanks in part to its 920-volt basis. The Air can add 300 miles in 20 minutes on 350-kw CCS DC fast-charging hardware and it offers up to a 520-mile EPA-rated range.

How much does the 2022 Lucid Air cost?

The Lucid Air starts at $169,000 for the Dream Edition, made in a limited lot of 520 examples. After that comes the $139,000 Grand Touring. Future versions with lower prices will be added to the lineup, eventually arriving at a $77,400 base price for the Pure version.

Where is the Lucid Air made?

In Casa Grande, Arizona.