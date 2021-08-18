2022 Lincoln Navigator

2021 Lincoln Navigator Reserve 4x2 Angular Front Exterior View
2021 Lincoln Navigator Reserve 4x2 Angular Rear Exterior View
2021 Lincoln Navigator
2021 Lincoln Navigator Reserve 4x2 Side Exterior View
2021 Lincoln Navigator Reserve 4x2 Rear Exterior View
2021 Lincoln Navigator Reserve 4x2 Front Exterior View
2021 Lincoln Navigator Reserve 4x2 Rear Seats
2021 Lincoln Navigator Reserve 4x2 Open Doors
2021 Lincoln Navigator Reserve 4x2 Trunk
2021 Lincoln Navigator Reserve 4x2 Front Seats
2021 Lincoln Navigator Reserve 4x2 Instrument Panel
2021 Lincoln Navigator Reserve 4x2 Steering Wheel
2021 Lincoln Navigator Reserve 4x2 Gear Shift
2021 Lincoln Navigator Reserve 4x2 Dashboard
2021 Lincoln Navigator Reserve 4x2 Engine
2021 Lincoln Navigator Reserve 4x2 Instrument Cluster
2021 Lincoln Navigator Reserve 4x2 Grille
2021 Lincoln Navigator Reserve 4x2 Temperature Controls
2021 Lincoln Navigator Reserve 4x2 Audio System
2021 Lincoln Navigator Reserve 4x2 Tail Light
2021 Lincoln Navigator Reserve 4x2 Air Vents
2021 Lincoln Navigator Reserve 4x2 Door Controls
2021 Lincoln Navigator Reserve 4x2 Door Handle
2021 Lincoln Navigator Reserve 4x2 Mirror
2021 Lincoln Navigator Reserve 4x2 Wheel Cap
2021 Lincoln Navigator Reserve 4x2 Headlight
2019 Lincoln Navigator L Reserve 4x4 Angular Front Exterior View
2019 Lincoln Navigator L Reserve 4x4 Angular Rear Exterior View
2019 Lincoln Navigator
2019 Lincoln Navigator L Reserve 4x4 Side Exterior View
2019 Lincoln Navigator L Reserve 4x4 Front Exterior View
2019 Lincoln Navigator L Reserve 4x4 Rear Exterior View
2019 Lincoln Navigator L Reserve 4x4 Open Doors
2019 Lincoln Navigator L Reserve 4x4 Trunk
2019 Lincoln Navigator L Reserve 4x4 Front Seats
2019 Lincoln Navigator L Reserve 4x4 Rear Seats
2019 Lincoln Navigator L Reserve 4x4 Instrument Cluster
2019 Lincoln Navigator L Reserve 4x4 Dashboard
2019 Lincoln Navigator L Reserve 4x4 Engine
2019 Lincoln Navigator L Reserve 4x4 Steering Wheel
2019 Lincoln Navigator L Reserve 4x4 Gear Shift
2019 Lincoln Navigator L Reserve 4x4 Instrument Panel
2019 Lincoln Navigator L Reserve 4x4 Temperature Controls
2019 Lincoln Navigator L Reserve 4x4 Grille
2019 Lincoln Navigator L Reserve 4x4 Audio System
2019 Lincoln Navigator L Reserve 4x4 Air Vents
2019 Lincoln Navigator L Reserve 4x4 Door Controls
2019 Lincoln Navigator L Reserve 4x4 Tail Light
2019 Lincoln Navigator L Reserve 4x4 Door Handle
2019 Lincoln Navigator L Reserve 4x4 Mirror
2019 Lincoln Navigator L Reserve 4x4 Wheel Cap
2019 Lincoln Navigator L Reserve 4x4 Headlight
The Car Connection
The Car Connection

The Car Connection Expert Review

Robert Duffer Robert Duffer Senior Editor
August 18, 2021

Buying tip

The 2022 Lincoln Navigator goes on sale early in 2022.

The 2022 Lincoln Navigator paves the road of luxury in massaging seats and sublime comfort.

What kind of vehicle is the 2022 Lincoln Navigator? What does it compare to?

The 2022 Lincoln Navigator is a luxury full-size SUV based on the Ford F-150 pickup. It competes against the Cadillac Escalade, Jeep Grand Wagoneer, and luxury three-row SUVs such as the BMW X7 and the Mercedes-Benz GLS-Class. 

Is the 2022 Lincoln Navigator a good SUV?

We’ll withhold judgment until we drive it late this year, but the Navigator typically scores high on our TCC Rating system. (Read more about how we rate cars.)

What's new for the 2022 Lincoln Navigator?

Despite a refreshed face, it’s hard to spot the differences on the exterior from the old model. Adaptive LED headlights come standard, and the grille design moves to pointillism for its mesh vertices. The lower grille integrates into the upper grille with a smile tipped by a chrome mustache. At the back, sequential LED taillights fade in and out when entering or exiting the vehicle. 

The interior reveals the most significant changes, where bigger equates to better, and opulence confers luxury. A 13.2-inch touchscreen replaces the 10.0-inch unit, and second-row passengers control their own heating and cooling through a 5.8-inch touchscreen. New color choices and wood trim designs underscore the choices, but Lincoln reserves the finest for its Black Label lineup by expanding its “themes” from just Chalet and Yacht Club to Central Park and Invitation. It’s a modest take on Rolls-Royce customizations, with Central Park’s grid and paths outlined on open-pore walnut wood. Ford etched a map of Detroit onto door panels of select 2021 Ford F-150s. The F-150 was not offered with Manhattan Green metallic paint, however. 

Upgrades to the available 30-way power massaging front seats hit the target better for Lincoln, and second-row passengers get standard heating and cooling and now have the option for massagers. All the better to watch Amazon Fire TV on dual 10.1-inch touchscreens with wireless headphones, or all eight passengers can rock out to an available 28-speaker Revel sound system with eight new speakers mounted overhead. 

Lincoln adds the latest tech to complete the Navigator’s interior update. Sync 4, the brand’s latest infotainment system with twice the power of Sync 3, comes with Amazon Alexa and wireless smartphone compatibility, as well as over-the-air updates to keep the apps and vehicle systems fresh.

Extending the Lincoln hallmark of comfort is the debut of ActiveGlide hands-free driver-assist system. Use the system like you would adaptive cruise control, and it will center the Navigator in the lane and maintain speeds with only periodic intervention from the driver. Related to Ford’s BlueCruise and competing with Cadillac’s Super Cruise, the Level 2 system can take over for drivers on more than 130,000 miles of divided highways in North America. It requires navigation, and the data plan reverts to a subscription model after the three-year trial.   

One thing that doesn’t change is the powertrain. The twin-turbo 3.5-liter V-6 makes 440 hp and 510 lb-ft of torque sent through a 10-speed automatic transmission to the rear wheels or available four-wheel drive. Lincoln has yet to confirm towing capacity, but the 2021 Navigator tows 8,700 lb and the trailer package now comes with reverse guidance when equipped with Pro-Trailer Backup Assist. An adaptive suspension comes standard, along with 12 sensors that read road conditions to make predictive suspension changes to optimize the ride quality. 

More sensors help with a robust suite of standard safety systems, including automatic emergency braking with pedestrian detection, adaptive cruise control, active lane control, blind-spot monitors, park assist, and Intersection Assist that can automatically brake the vehicle from oncoming traffic when turning left.   

Standard features include 20-inch aluminum wheels, approach lighting, four 12-volt outlets, at least five USB charge ports, leather upholstery, 10-way power front seats, heated and cooled second-row seats, power folding rear seats, a heated steering wheel wrapped in leather, tri-zone climate control, wireless smartphone charging, satellite radio, and other goodies. 

How much does the 2022 Lincoln Navigator cost?

Pricing will be announced closer to the on-sale date early next year. The current 2021 Navigator starts at about $75,000 and tops $100,000 in Black Label trim. 

Where is the 2022 Lincoln Navigator made?

The Navigator is built alongside the F-150 in Ford’s Kentucky Truck Plant in Louisville, Ky.

The Car Connection Consumer Review

