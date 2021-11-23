What kind of vehicle is the 2022 Lincoln Navigator? What does it compare to?

The 2022 Lincoln Navigator is a luxury full-size SUV based on the Ford F-150 pickup. It’s one of the most polished and posh SUVs we’ve driven. It competes against the Cadillac Escalade, Jeep Grand Wagoneer, BMW X7, and the Mercedes-Benz GLS-Class.

Is the 2022 Lincoln Navigator a good SUV?

We give it a TCC Rating of 7.5 out of 10. If only it earned better fuel economy! (Read more about how we rate cars.)

What's new for the 2022 Lincoln Navigator?

Despite a refreshed face, it’s hard to spot the differences on the exterior from the old model. Adaptive LED headlights come standard, and the grille design moves to pointillism for its mesh vertices. The lower grille integrates into the upper grille with a smile tipped by a chrome mustache. At the back, sequential LED taillights fade in and out when entering or exiting the vehicle.

The interior reveals the most significant changes, where bigger equates to better, and opulence confers luxury. A 13.2-inch touchscreen replaces the 10.0-inch unit, and second-row passengers control their own heating and cooling through a 5.8-inch touchscreen. New color choices and wood trim designs underscore the choices, but Lincoln reserves the finest for its Black Label lineup by expanding its “themes” from just Chalet and Yacht Club to Central Park and Invitation.

Upgrades to the available 30-way power massaging front seats hit the target better for Lincoln, and second-row passengers get standard heating and cooling and now have the option for massagers. All the better to watch Amazon Fire TV on dual 10.1-inch touchscreens with wireless headphones, or all eight passengers can rock out to an available 28-speaker Revel sound system with eight new speakers mounted overhead. A new infotainment interface promises to be faster and offers wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

Extending the Lincoln hallmark of comfort is the debut of ActiveGlide hands-free driver-assist system. Use the system like you would adaptive cruise control, and it will center the Navigator in the lane and maintain speeds with only periodic intervention from the driver. Related to Ford’s Bluecruise and competing with Cadillac’s Super Cruise, the Level 2 system can take over for drivers on more than 130,000 miles of divided highways in North America. It requires navigation, and the data plan reverts to a subscription model after the three-year trial. We’ll tell you more once we’ve sampled the system.

One thing that doesn’t change is the powertrain. The twin-turbo 3.5-liter V-6 makes 440 hp and 510 lb-ft of torque sent through a 10-speed automatic transmission to the rear wheels or available four-wheel drive. It tows 8,700 lb and the trailer package now comes with reverse guidance when equipped with Pro-Trailer Backup Assist. An adaptive suspension comes standard, along with 12 sensors that read road conditions to make predictive suspension changes to optimize the ride quality—which was already optimal, in our opinion.

More sensors help with a robust suite of standard safety systems, including automatic emergency braking with pedestrian detection, adaptive cruise control, active lane control, blind-spot monitors, park assist, and Intersection Assist that can automatically brake the vehicle from oncoming traffic when turning left.

Standard features include 20-inch aluminum wheels, at least five USB charge ports, leather upholstery, 10-way power front seats, heated and cooled second-row seats, power folding rear seats, a heated steering wheel, and wireless smartphone charging.

How much does the 2022 Lincoln Navigator cost?

Prices will be announced closer to the on-sale date early next year. The current 2021 Navigator starts at about $75,000 and tops $100,000 in Black Label trim.

Where is the 2022 Lincoln Navigator made?

In Louisville, Kentucky.