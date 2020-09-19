What kind of car is the 2021 Lincoln Navigator? What does it compare to?

The 2021 Lincoln Navigator is a luxury full-size SUV that can seat up to eight passengers. It’s a big, stylish cruiser married to an all-weather towing machine, one that makes no apologies for its opulence and glitzy look. Its rivals include the Cadillac Escalade and Lexus LX.

What's new for the 2021 Lincoln Navigator?

For 2021, the Navigator drops a few paint colors, and that’s about it. It didn’t need to change: few vehicles have its presence or its unabashedly retro-meets-modern look.

Is the 2021 Lincoln Navigator a good car?

It’s one of our favorite luxury SUVs, including some that cost twice as much. We give it 7.4 out of 10 overall. (Read more about how we rate cars.)

The Navigator’s a sleek and attractive SUV from the outside, a stunning luxury situation inside, with touchscreens galore and chrome trim by the yard.

The big Lincoln straps on a twin-turbo V-6 with 450 horsepower for energetic acceleration that’s sport-sedan quick. It flips around the gears in its 10-speed transmission to deliver locomotive strength to the rear or all four wheels, with predictably low fuel economy the only downside. It rides admirably well even when it’s on 22-inch wheels, and steers with conviction even when its massive, nearly-three-ton body shouldn’t want to corner well. It’s a certified pain to park in small spots thanks to a turning radius of more than 40 feet, but it’ll tow up to 8,700 pounds and look fabulous doing it. It even crash-tests well, according to the NHTSA, and seating ranges from sublime to stupid-comfortable, thanks to available 30-way power front seats and an adult-sized third-row bench.

How much does the 2021 Lincoln Navigator cost?

Prices range from about $80,000 in base trim to more than $100,000 in Black Label form. The Navigator comes in standard and long-wheelbase L form, with seats for seven or eight, and standard 10.0-inch touchscreen infotainment with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility. Also standard: automatic emergency braking, adaptive cruise control, blind-spot monitors, and active lane control, as well as a digital gauge cluster and a surround-view camera system. The most pricey versions ladle on features like gravy: 20-speaker Revel audio, rear-seat entertainment system that can stream Sling TV, and designer Black Label themes that come with concierge maintenance and lovely selections of wood and leather.

Where is the Lincoln Navigator made?

In Louisville, Kentucky.