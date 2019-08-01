Our review of the 2020 Lincoln Navigator is coming soon. You can get a quick quote for a 2019 Lincoln Navigator if you're interested in purchasing one.
2020 Lincoln Navigator adds smartphone key, active safety features to luxury SUV
The SUV with an old-school take on luxury has learned some new tricks. On Monday, Lincoln announced that its 2020 Navigator would add as standard a smartphone-based key and a suite of active safety features including blind-spot monitors, adaptive...Read More»
Ford Expedition, Lincoln Navigator SUVs recalled over second-row seat fastener
Ford has issued a new recall for the 2018 Expedition and Lincoln Navigator full-size SUVs over a missing J-channel reinforcement bracket. Without the fastener, the second-row seats may not be restrained in the event of a crash. The automaker...Read More»
2018 Lincoln Navigator, Genesis brand take top honors in J.D. Power APEAL study
The owners of new 2018 vehicles have spoken and have named the Lincoln Navigator and Hyundai's new Genesis luxury brand most satisfying overall in the J.D. Power APEAL study. The results of the study, released on Wednesday, showed an average score...Read More»
2019
2018
