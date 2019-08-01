2020 Lincoln Navigator Preview

Our review of the 2020 Lincoln Navigator is coming soon. You can get a quick quote for a 2019 Lincoln Navigator if you're interested in purchasing one.
News

2020 Lincoln Navigator adds smartphone key, active safety features to luxury SUV
The SUV with an old-school take on luxury has learned some new tricks. On Monday, Lincoln announced that its 2020 Navigator would add as standard a smartphone-based key and a suite of active safety features including blind-spot monitors, adaptive...Read More»
Ford Expedition, Lincoln Navigator SUVs recalled over second-row seat fastener
Ford has issued a new recall for the 2018 Expedition and Lincoln Navigator full-size SUVs over a missing J-channel reinforcement bracket. Without the fastener, the second-row seats may not be restrained in the event of a crash. The automaker...Read More»
2018 Lincoln Navigator, Genesis brand take top honors in J.D. Power APEAL study
The owners of new 2018 vehicles have spoken and have named the Lincoln Navigator and Hyundai's new Genesis luxury brand most satisfying overall in the J.D. Power APEAL study. The results of the study, released on Wednesday, showed an average score...Read More»
Previous Year Models
2019
2019 Lincoln Navigator
7.2
Expert Rating
Expert Rating
$73,205 - $99,595
The 2019 Lincoln Navigator reclaims the past with an epic interior and a tidal wave of torque.
2018
2018 Lincoln Navigator L in Black Label Destination trim
7.8
Expert Rating
Expert Rating
$72,555 - $97,405
The 2018 Lincoln Navigator takes such massive doses of swagger, you’ll swear it’s 1998 all over again.
2017
2017 Lincoln Navigator
7.0
Expert Rating
Expert Rating
$63,515 - $76,970
The 2017 Lincoln Navigator has exceptional interior room, lots of bling, and unexpectedly good handling.
