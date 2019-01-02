Last year’s new Lincoln Navigator rediscovered its own past. Its spectacular cabin and thrusty twin-turbo V-6 brought back the day when no luxury SUV buyer had heard of an Escalade, much less a Bentayga.

The Navigator returns for 2019 with few changes, still heavy and thirsty and pricey and totally unapologetic about it. It’s impossible to mistake its intentions. It’s the most elegant and comfortable Lincoln in the last half-century.

We give it a 7.2. (Read more about how we rate cars.)

Navigators come in base, Select, Reserve, and Black Label trims. For 2019, Reserve editions get a standard Tech package and add a CD player to the most expensive audio system, while Black Labels get standard 30-way power seats and an option for a middle-row bench seat.

The 2018 redesign put a lot more power under the hood, and made the cabin a lot more lavish with more chrome, glossy wood and bright screens. The Navigator's silhouette is about the same as the Expedition's, but its styling takes off with a nose that stretches toward the sky. Its big chrome grille appears borrowed from the Lincoln Continental sedan and then blown up. Large taillamps spread across the back. New wheels are dramatic, with complex swirls.

It's nearly as fast as the kings of speed in the full-size SUV field, with names like Jaguar, Porsche, Mercedes, Land Rover and Jeep. It can haul its three tons to 60 mph in less than six seconds, thanks to it 3.5-liter twin-turbo V-6, which makes 450 horsepower and 510 pound-feet of torque. Its 10-speed automatic transmission drives the rear wheels, with available all-wheel drive. Its ride and handling inspire more confidence than that of full-size SUVS from GM, thanks to adaptive suspension and steering.

But as we said, the Navigator is about luxury, not power. Luxury in Navigator-speak means space and soothing finishes. The base Navigator has a 122.5-inch wheelbase and is 210.0 long. There's also an extended Navigator L, with a 131.6-inch wheelbase and 221.9 inches in overall length. It seats seven with available captain's chairs, or eight in its standard trim. Tall adults can actually fit in the third row. The cabin is isolated from crudeness, thanks to thick sound insulation and side glass.

No crash-test data exists, but most Navigators have automatic emergency braking and can have a surround-view camera system. High technology includes a 12-inch screen that replaces traditional gauges, WiFi with 4G LTE speed, rear-seat entertainment, and a non-intrusive infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility. The top audio option is a 20-speaker Revel system that streams SlingTV.