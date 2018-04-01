With its 2018 Navigator, Lincoln takes a swing at smaller, more prestigious luxury SUVs that stole its sales crown a couple of decades ago.

At one time in the late 1990s, the Lincoln Navigator was the Escalade, the Range Rover to NFL running backs, movie stars, and music entrepreneurs alike.

Today it’s returned to fine star-coddling form. It’s a stunning piece of luxury hardware that gives no quarter to hard-edged, featureless performance. It is all about glamour, and it doesn’t care who knows how much it weighs or how much it drinks.

The 2018 Navigator is as great at sensory-overload luxury as a Bentayga. And it has more room. And it’s half the price. At most.

It’s a 7.8 out of 10. (Read more about how we rate cars.)

This time, the Navigator is new from the wheel bolts on up. It’s more powerful and incredibly more plush. It remains based on the Ford Expedition, which has also been rebooted for the 2018 model year, and shares the same basic side profile, but the Lincoln differs dramatically in its styling. A tall front end imparts a far more dramatic look than the outgoing model with its hefty inset chrome grille that looks like it could have been plucked (and stretched) from the brand's Continental sedan. At the rear, big tail lamps stretch all the way across the rear gate. Intricate swirled wheel designs inject drama where it meets the road. The cabin’s an uproar of chrome, glossy wood panels, and high-resolution screens. Lavish seems like understatement.

A 6,000-pound SUV that can scramble to 60 mph in under 6 seconds usually wears a Porsche or Jeep badge, but the Navigator’s 3.5-liter twin-turbo V-6 throws off 450 horsepower and 510 pound-feet of torque to either the rear or all four wheels through a 10-speed automatic. Adaptive dampers and steering give the Navigator a lightness absent from GM’s big SUVs, but the Navigator isn't as much about burning rubber as it is providing an isolating experience inside. In its 8- or 7-passenger cabin, thick sound damping and side glass quiet the outside world and give passengers--even six-footers who enjoy substantial third-row room--the chance to reflect on its showy, spectacular cabin.

High-tech features range the gamut, from a built-in WiFi antenna with 4G LTE connectivity to the 12-inch screen that takes the place of conventional analog gauges. A rear seat entertainment system features wireless Android device mirroring, a boon for those traveling long distances with the whole family aboard.

The Navigator also has a less intrusive infotainment system than we’ve come to expect from a luxury vehicle with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. At the pinnacle of the Navigator lineup, Revel audio comes with 20 speakers, and Slingbox access streams home TV into the rear seat.

Top off the abundant space and rippling power with a Black Label theme--Chalet, Destination, the fabulous blue-and-white Yacht Club look--and the Navigator can convince anyone that Lincoln’s best days still lie ahead.

2018 Lincoln Navigator prices start from about $74,000, and top out at more than $100,000.