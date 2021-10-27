Likes
- Elegant looks
- Good set of safety features
- Large infotainment screen
- Powerful twin-turbo V-6
Dislikes
- Gets expensive
- Look elsewhere for sportiness
- Average fuel economy
- Competitors have more cachet
The 2022 Lincoln Nautilus takes a yacht-rock tack to smooth interstate sailing.
What kind of car is the 2022 Lincoln Nautilus? What does it compare to?
The 2022 Nautilus crossover SUV goes for quiet luxury, with a knockout interior and top-flight tech features in its five-seat cabin. The mid-size utility vehicle rivals vehicles like the Cadillac XT5, Audi Q5, and Lexus RX.
Is the 2022 Lincoln Nautilus a good car?
With last year’s updates inside and out, it’s attractive and spacious, though without any hint of sporty driving feel. We give it a TCC Rating of 7.2 out of 10. (Read more about how we rate cars.)
What's new for the 2022 Lincoln Nautilus?
Sold in Standard, Reserve, and Black Label spec, the Nautilus receives just a few minor adjustments to features for 2022. The Nautilus still wears a recently penned designer look that’s classic but not too overdone; it’s curved softly, lit with trim and subdued LEDs, and graced with a cabin that walks a fine horizontal line between simple and expressive.
Base SUVs sport a 250-hp turbo-4 and front-wheel drive, with good acceleration and a calm, soothing ride thanks to lots of sound deadening and available adaptive dampers. The 335-hp turbo V-6 on the options list makes the roadside scenery blur more, but it’s not outrageously quick nor is its suspension egregiously stiff, even when it rides on available 21-inch wheels. It’s no land yacht, more like a clipper ship, with a numb feel from the rudder.
The dressy interior tucks in room for five large passengers, and front-seat riders have more power adjustment than they’re likely to need. The cargo hold can expand to more than 66 cubic feet, and with interior Black Label themes, the Nautilus lives up to its luxury billing.
All models get automatic emergency braking, blind-spot monitors, and active lane control, with options for automatic park assist, a surround-view camera system, and adaptive cruise control. Crash-test scores are solid, but the IIHS thinks the Nautilus needs better stock headlights.
How much does the 2022 Lincoln Nautilus cost?
The $43,595 Nautilus Standard comes with front-wheel drive, power heated front seats, digital gauges, and a 13.2-inch touchscreen with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. We’d take the $49,995 Reserve model and its leather upholstery, navigation, wireless smartphone charging, and heated and cooled front seats, and add on the 13-speaker Revel audio that used to be standard on it.
Where is the 2022 Lincoln Nautilus made?
In Oakville, Ontario, Canada.
2022 Lincoln Nautilus
Styling
The Nautilus finally sticks its luxury landing.
Is the Lincoln Nautilus a good-looking car?
The basic shape isn’t new, but with a fresh face and interior fitted just last year, the Nautilus pulls off a luxury look that’s convincing and attractive. It’s a 7 here, with an extra point each for the interior and the exterior.
The Nautilus’ rectangular tabbed grille frames a mesh panel and a Lincoln logo for a discreet statement—discreet by today’s grille standards, that is. LED headlights bracket the nose, and trim fog lights fair in below slim running lights. It’s toned if not athletic, just like the rest of the body: the Nautilus has curves without showing ribs, and a broad stance without looking hefty, down to its full-width taillights.
The cabin carries Lincoln’s latest horizontal design, capped by contrasting trim and graced with a big 13.2-inch touchscreen at the center of the dash. Push buttons below rectangular vents take the place of a transmission lever. High-quality materials dress for success—especially in Black Label spec, where distinctive combinations of wood and colorful leather bring some of the Navigator magic down to a more affordable SUV.
2022 Lincoln Nautilus
Performance
The Nautilus leans into corners like it leans into luxury.
With no hint of sport-SUV road manners, the Nautilus contents itself to cruise along, quickly and quietly. It’s a 7 here, for its composed rise and confident acceleration.
Is the Lincoln Nautilus 4WD?
Base models have front-wheel drive, with an option for all-wheel drive. The turbo V-6 only comes with all-wheel drive.
How fast is the Lincoln Nautilus?
With 250 hp from a 2.0-liter turbo-4 and 280 lb-ft of torque, the standard Nautilus slips through traffic with ease, and in admirable silence thanks to a lot of sound-damping material. It’s strong enough to tug at the wheel with torque steer in front-drive models, and likely swift enough to pull off 0-60 mph times in the seven-second range.
With 335 hp and 380 lb-ft of torque, the optional 2.7-liter twin-turbo V-6 drops that 60-mph sprint by at least a second, with a more prominent engine sound that swells when it’s pressed for prompt highway passes.
An 8-speed automatic rules shifts; it’s geared low enough for drama-free acceleration and well enough for smooth changes. A sport-shift mode allows higher revs and quicker downshifts. The Nautilus can tow up to 3,500 lb when outfitted with a tow package.
Both engines are hooked to an 8-speed automatic that shifts smoothly and chooses a gear low enough to maintain power and high enough for smooth, drama-free driving.
With wheels that range from 18 to 21 inches and a slow steering ratio, the Nautilus takes some effort to change direction. It keeps the SUV tracking cleanly on the interstate, but also contributes to a numb road feel.
As a long-distance cruiser, the Nautilus fares better when it’s fitted with the available adaptive dampers, but it can smother potholes and bumps quite well with either setup; it’s calmer with the constantly adjusting shocks, which blunt the sharpest imperfections better, too.
2022 Lincoln Nautilus
Comfort & Quality
The Nautilus trims out its expansive interior well.
With top-notch materials, lots of cargo room, and supportive front seats, the 2022 Nautilus earns an 8 for comfort and utility.
With a new interior look installed just last year, the Nautilus’ ritz factor grew considerably. Soft-touch trim, and metallic and wood trim adorn its elegant dash—and on Black Label models, soft leather and sumptuous color regimes set it apart from sober rivals, as does the glint of its Revel audio speaker grilles.
At about 190 inches long, the Nautilus is big for a mid-sizer, and wide too. It seats five in adult-grade comfort, with good shoulder room in the back seat and ample knee and head room. The front seats are the place to be, though, with 10- or 22-way power seats and heating and cooling on top models.
Storage is a snap, too, with a tablet computer-sized bin under the center console, lots of pockets and bins, and 37.2 cubic feet of cargo space that grows to 68.8 cubic feet when the rear seats are folded away.
2022 Lincoln Nautilus
Safety
The Nautilus still needs better standard headlights.
How safe is the Lincoln Nautilus?
It performs well in crash tests, but headlights are a concern. We give it a 9, with a note.
The NHTSA gives the Nautilus five stars overall, while the IIHS calls it a Top Safety Pick. However, that award applies only to vehicles with optional headlights; other headlights earn a “Poor” rating and thus, no award.
Every Nautilus comes with automatic emergency braking, active lane control, and blind-spot monitors. Adaptive cruise control, automatic park assist, and a surround-view-camera system can be fitted—and we’d buy them, since the rear roof pillars block some of its view.
2022 Lincoln Nautilus
Features
Lincoln fits great infotainment and features to the Nautilus.
The Nautilus has plenty of standard features and a solid options list, and its infotainment wins us over. Warranty coverage nearly nabs another point; it’s an 8 here.
The $43,595 Standard front-wheel-drive Nautilus model has synthetic leather upholstery, power heated front seats, a 13.2-inch touchscreen with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster, a power tailgate, adaptive LED headlights, and 18-inch wheels. Options include navigation and a power-telescoping steering wheel.
Which Lincoln Nautilus should I buy?
Pick the $49,995 Reserve model ($52,490 for all-wheel drive), which gains real leather, heated and cooled front seats, wireless smartphone charging, navigation, and a panoramic sunroof. A new option package bundles a hands-free power tailgate and 13-speaker Revel audio, which was standard on the Reserve in 2021.
How much is a fully loaded Lincoln Nautilus?
The $66,185 Nautilus Black Label blings out with 19-speaker Revel audio, 22-way seats, and 21-inch wheels, as well as a choice of interior themes.
The Nautilus carries a 4-year/50,000-mile warranty, which includes service pickup and delivery, but doesn’t cover the cost of service itself, as some rival brands do.
2022 Lincoln Nautilus
Fuel Economy
Fuel economy isn’t the Nautilus’ best look.
Is the Lincoln Nautilus good on gas?
It’s average for its size, without hybrid or plug-in options. We give it a 4 based on EPA ratings of 20 mpg city, 25 highway, 22 combined for base models with all-wheel drive.
Front-wheel drive improves gas mileage slightly, to 21/26/23 mpg—but the twin-turbo V-6 sends ratings down to 19/25/21 mpg.