What kind of car is the 2022 Lincoln Nautilus? What does it compare to?

The 2022 Nautilus crossover SUV goes for quiet luxury, with a knockout interior and top-flight tech features in its five-seat cabin. The mid-size utility vehicle rivals vehicles like the Cadillac XT5, Audi Q5, and Lexus RX.

Is the 2022 Lincoln Nautilus a good car?

With last year’s updates inside and out, it’s attractive and spacious, though without any hint of sporty driving feel. We give it a TCC Rating of 7.2 out of 10. (Read more about how we rate cars.)

What's new for the 2022 Lincoln Nautilus?

Sold in Standard, Reserve, and Black Label spec, the Nautilus receives just a few minor adjustments to features for 2022. The Nautilus still wears a recently penned designer look that’s classic but not too overdone; it’s curved softly, lit with trim and subdued LEDs, and graced with a cabin that walks a fine horizontal line between simple and expressive.

Base SUVs sport a 250-hp turbo-4 and front-wheel drive, with good acceleration and a calm, soothing ride thanks to lots of sound deadening and available adaptive dampers. The 335-hp turbo V-6 on the options list makes the roadside scenery blur more, but it’s not outrageously quick nor is its suspension egregiously stiff, even when it rides on available 21-inch wheels. It’s no land yacht, more like a clipper ship, with a numb feel from the rudder.

The dressy interior tucks in room for five large passengers, and front-seat riders have more power adjustment than they’re likely to need. The cargo hold can expand to more than 66 cubic feet, and with interior Black Label themes, the Nautilus lives up to its luxury billing.

All models get automatic emergency braking, blind-spot monitors, and active lane control, with options for automatic park assist, a surround-view camera system, and adaptive cruise control. Crash-test scores are solid, but the IIHS thinks the Nautilus needs better stock headlights.

How much does the 2022 Lincoln Nautilus cost?

The $43,595 Nautilus Standard comes with front-wheel drive, power heated front seats, digital gauges, and a 13.2-inch touchscreen with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. We’d take the $49,995 Reserve model and its leather upholstery, navigation, wireless smartphone charging, and heated and cooled front seats, and add on the 13-speaker Revel audio that used to be standard on it.

Where is the 2022 Lincoln Nautilus made?

In Oakville, Ontario, Canada.