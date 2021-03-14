What kind of car is the 2021 Lincoln Nautilus? What does it compare to?

The 2021 Lincoln Nautilus is a mid-size luxury crossover SUV that shares its platform with the Ford Edge. It competes with luxury SUVs from around the world, including the Audi Q5, BMW X3, Cadillac XT5, Lexus RX, and Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class.

Is the 2021 Lincoln Nautilus a good car?

Review continues below

The Nautilus rides an aging platform, but with an updated interior. Lacking a focus on sportiness, it works as a luxurious crossover SUV. Credit the elegant looks, space, and peppy turbocharged power. We rate it a 7.2 out of 10 overall. (Read more about how we rate cars.)

What's new for the 2021 Lincoln Nautilus?

Lincoln updates the Nautilus’ interior for 2021, with a new dashboard design, and a new infotainment system with a larger screen, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and over-the-air updates. The lower front fascia also gets a new design, and some equipment has shifted by model.

The Nautilus comes with front- or all-wheel drive, with a choice of two turbocharged engines, and in Standard, Reserve, or Black Label trims.

All models get an attractive design with Lincoln’s rectangular corporate face and an athletic stance highlighted by chrome trim. The cabin uses a new horizontal design for the dash with a 13.2-inch touchscreen. Soft-touch materials, real wood and aluminum trim, and synthetic or real leather upholstery create an inviting, elegant ambiance.

The base 2.0-liter turbo-4 makes 250 hp and provides plenty of pep, with a 0-60 mph time under seven seconds. The upgrade twin-turbo 2.7-liter V-6 increases output to 335 hp and cuts the 0-60 mph time to below six seconds. Both work through a smooth and responsive 8-speed automatic transmission, and both are subdued by Lincoln’s generous use of sound deadener. Fuel economy isn’t much different between engines. The turbo-4 tops out at 23 mpg combined, while the twin-turbo V-6 gets 21 mpg combined.

Lincoln outfits the Nautilus with wheels sized from 18 to 21 inches. Thanks to adaptive dampers, even models with the big wheels manage a smooth ride. The Nautilus’ numb, slow steering saps any sportiness, which is a strength of several rivals.

Inside, the 2021 Nautilus is spacious. Front-row occupants sit on well padded and supportive seats, and rear-seat occupants have good room in all dimensions. Cargo space is useful, too.

How much does the 2021 Lincoln Nautilus cost?

The Nautilus starts at $42,395 in Standard trim. It comes standard with front-wheel drive and the turbo-4, plus synthetic leather upholstery, heated power front seats, a digital instrument cluster, a 13.2-inch touchscreen, a power liftgate, and 18-inch alloy wheels. The top-line Black Label model gets all-wheel drive and the twin-turbo V-6 and starts at $66,085.

Standard safety features include automatic emergency braking, active lane control, and blind-spot monitors. Safety options include adaptive cruise control, a surround-view camera system, and automatic parking.

Where is the Lincoln Nautilus made?

In Oakville, Ontario, Canada.