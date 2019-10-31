The 2020 Lincoln Nautilus puts a new name and face on an aging luxury crossover SUV with good results. Offering lots of space, power, and impressive features, the Nautilus competes with more performance-minded rivals and falls somewhat short in handling, but its ride and features excel.

We give it 7.0 out of 10 overall. (Read more about how we rate cars.)

For 2020, the Nautilus Reserve and Black Label get a foot-operated power liftgate as standard.

Ditching the old wing-like front grille last year, the Nautilus wears updated styling that brings it in line with the new Aviator, Continental, and Navigator, and the result is a success. A sleek, muscular outline pairs well with chrome accents and a full-width taillight treatment, making this one of the better-looking and more reserved SUVs in its class. The interior hasn’t been freshened as thoroughly, which is a disappointment, as it feels older and less refined when compared with newer rivals.

A pair of turbocharged engines – one inline-4 and one V-6 – make up the powertrain options and push out up to 335 horsepower through front- or all-wheel-drive. An 8-speed automatic is smooth and hardly noticeable. The Nautilus isn’t sporty by anyone’s definition, but it does absorb road imperfections with quiet confidence. Gas mileage is average, ranging from 21 to 23 mpg overall.

The 2020 Nautilus is comfortable and spacious, but the second row lacks the plush padding and firm bolsters of the front thrones. Cargo space is plentiful, as is small-item storage throughout.

Available in three versions, the Nautilus ranges from good-value near-luxury crossover to downright opulent Black Label. It’s best configured in its mid-priced form. With standard Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a digital gauge cluster, leather upholstery, and some active safety features like automatic emergency braking, the base $42,035 Nautilus misses out on V-6 power; choose that engine in the Nautilus Reserve and the price rises to $55,630. Those who do choose the $64,795 Black Label are treated to fine leather, a panoramic roof, 19-speaker Revel audio, and 21-inch wheels among other creature comforts.