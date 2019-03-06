The 2019 Lincoln MKZ is an understated luxury sedan that’s often overlooked, but its potent or thrifty powertrains and relative value are worth a second glance. We give it 6.7 out of 10 overall with consideration for decent value and its impressively efficient hybrid powertrain. (Read more about how we rate cars.)

For 2019, Lincoln has dropped the top-tier Black Label trim from the MKZ lineup, but has made active safety features including automatic emergency braking standard a slight price increase of $450.

Available in base, Reserve I, and Reserve II trims for 2019, the MKZ also comes standard with a 10.1-inch digital gauge cluster, dual-zone automatic climate control, remote start, active noise cancellation, rain-sensing wipers, automatic high-beam headlights, an 11-speaker stereo, and 10-way power adjustable and heated front seats.

Behind its sleek sheet metal, the MKZ is essentially a Ford Fusion, but that’s not necessarily a bad thing. Lincoln’s new corporate grille and standout LED headlights set the MKZ apart from its humble roots. While the interior is dated, thoughtful touches like a push-button shifter create a subdued cabin feel.

Though sedan sales are on the decline, the MKZ still offers a wide range of powertrain options, from a turbocharged four-cylinder to a frugal hybrid. The base 2.0-liter turbo-4 makes a solid 245 horsepower, while a 3.0-liter twin-turbo V-6 turns the MKZ into a veritable sports sedan with 400-horsepower and now-standard all-wheel-drive on that engine. The MKZ Hybrid manages only 188 combined horsepower, but is rated at 40 mpg combined for a base price around $36,000.

The MKZ also performed well in federal and independent crash tests, and now that active safety features such as automatic emergency braking are standard, buyers get around $2,000 worth of technology for far less.