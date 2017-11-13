The 2018 Lincoln MKZ is an understated, conservative, sedate luxury sedan. A trio of engines each give the MKZ its own personality—from relaxing to robust to remarkably fuel efficient in the MKZ Hybrid. Overall, the 2018 MKZ lineup rates XX out of 10 on our scale. (Read more about how we rate cars.)

For 2018, Lincoln has added four paint colors to the MKZ lineup’s palette. Otherwise, it’s unchanged from last year and is offered in Premiere, Select, Reserve, and Black Label trim levels. Peel back its Lincoln Continental-inspired skin and the MKZ is a Ford Fusion with more sound deadening, but that’s not necessarily a bad thing. For the most part, it hides its humble roots well

Two turbocharged engines and one hybrid powertrain are on offer. Standard on the MKZ is 2.0-liter turbo-4 rated at 245 horsepower, while a 3.0-liter twin-turbo V-6 rated at either 350 (front-wheel drive) or 400 hp (all-wheel drive) is available on Reserve and Black Label trim levels. The bigger engine delivers terrific passing power, but doesn’t turn the MKZ into a sports sedan in a Tom Ford suit.

Review continues below

The MKZ Hybrid make may the most sense in the lineup with its gas and electric motors that combine for 188 hp and, more importantly, 40 mpg combined. While not fast, the MKZ Hybrid is quiet and refined and its base price of around $36,000 makes it a low-guilt choice for buyers who value comfy seats, isolation, and good fuel economy.

Although the MKZ has performed well in federal and independent crash-testing, Lincoln makes buyers opt for a $2,500 package to get automatic emergency braking. That’s a surprise for a luxury car, especially since chief rivals like the Lexus ES and Acura TLX make that collision-avoidance tech standard.

The MKZ lineup culminates with Lincoln’s pricey Black Label treatment. In addition to rich leather upholstery and real wood trim, Black Label buyers get four years’ worth of after-purchase perks like complimentary car washes, an annual detailing, and Lincoln picks up the bill for servicing.