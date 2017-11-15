The 2018 Lincoln MKX is a luxurious five-seat crossover available with a strong, but thirsty twin-turbocharged engine.

We like the MKX’s comfortable ride, its composed handling, and its intuitive infotainment system, even if its price can skyrocket with options and the most advanced safety tech is optional. Overall, we’ve rated it 6.8 out of 10. (Read more about how we rate cars.)

The 2018 MKX is available in Premiere, Select, Reserve, and Black Label trim levels. Black Label includes perks such as free car washes and annual detailing. For 2018, the MKX changes little aside from some new paint colors and additional apps for its Sync 3 infotainment system.

Review continues below

All four MKX trim levels come standard with a 303-horsepower 3.7-liter V-6 engine and front-wheel drive. Options include all-wheel drive and a twin-turbo 2.7-liter V-6 rated at 335 hp. The base V-6 is plenty powerful, but the optional twin-turbo engine provides more off-the-line acceleration ability and makes for more responsive high-speed passing. Both engines use regular gas, but neither musters more than 20 mpg combined. A 6-speed automatic transmission is standard across the board. Underneath its tony sheetmetal, the MKX is closely related to the Ford Edge crossover, but only the Lincoln has an adaptive suspension with a trio of modes. Even the firmest setting, Sport, filters out bad pavement and works in harmony with direct, but not too heavy steering. The MKX’s available all-wheel-drive system offers good four-season traction, but the larger wheel options come with tires not well-suited to year-round use in snowy locales.

The MKX provides excellent room for four passengers and its interior generally feels suitably upmarket. The base Premiere trim level’s seats are covered in synthetic leather, while real leather is included on MKX Select and above. Among the more decadent options are a 19-speaker Revel-branded audio system and a massive panoramic moonroof. However, Lincoln restricts the most advanced safety tech like automatic emergency braking to only the Reserve and Black Label trim levels, where it’s a pricey option bundled with other collision-avoidance gear. Most rivals make that equipment standard.