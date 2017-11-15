The 2018 Lincoln MKT is a three-row luxury crossover that has become a popular choice for limo services—for its utility and comfort, not for its looks.

It’s sold through Lincoln’s dealer network to retail customers, who may like its comfortable interior with good room for up to six passengers, as well as its decent value. We’ve rated it at 5.6 out of 10. (Read more about how we rate cars.)

This year, the 2018 MKT is largely unchanged aside from some revised paint colors and new names for its trim levels. With a basic design that dates back to 2009, the MKT is hardly fresh but its tall wagon/low crossover design accommodates passengers well. The MKT is available in Premier and Reserve trim levels. A 3.7-liter V-6 rated at 303 horsepower is standard, while an optional twin-turbo 3.5-liter V-6 rated at 365 hp is, well, reserved for the MKT Reserve. The base engine can be paired only to front-wheel drive, while the twin-turbo is exclusively available with all-wheel drive.

The base engine provides adequate go, but the twin-turbo engine is a surprise with its almost sporty exhaust note and firm, communicative steering. Regardless of engine, the MKT’s long wheelbase provides a comfortable ride, especially in twin-turbo models with their standard adaptive suspension.

Beneath its land yacht looks, which channel only hints of the martini-era, city block-long Lincolns of the 1960s, the MKT is a reskinned Ford Flex crossover. Like the Ford, the MKT has sumptuous seats in the first and second rows. The third row is a challenge to access, but it provides decent space. The MKT’s interior isn’t sleek or modern—aside from being one of just two 2018 Lincolns to boast the brand’s intuitive Sync 3 infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto (the 2018 Navigator is the other, in case you were wondering).

Only the MKT Reserve offers advanced safety tech like collision warnings and adaptive cruise control, bundled together with a few other features for $2,000. Automatic emergency braking is not available, however.