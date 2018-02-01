Stare at the 2018 Lincoln MKC for too long and you might be fooled. The compact crossover SUV nails all the luxury details inside—but hardly looks the part from the outside.

Just like its overall score of 7.0, the MKC is nearly there: the interior is elegant, but the exterior isn’t as daring as its sedans. Its standard equipment is very good, but its safety scores are dragging it down. (Read more about how we rate cars.)

The only change for the MKC this year is a new number on the serial plate; or, if you prefer, it’s the same as last year.

The MKC is available in Premiere, Select, Reserve, and Black Label trims. Base models aren’t base at all: power adjustable heated front seats, an 8.0-inch touchscreen for infotainment with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility, keyless ignition, dual-zone automatic climate control, remote start, blind-spot monitors, and leatherette upholstery are all standard.

The base engine is a 2.0-liter turbo-4 that makes 240 horsepower and 270 pound-feet of torque. It’s rated up to 23 mpg combined and is shared with the Ford Escape, which the MKC is largely based upon. The optional 2.3-liter turbo-4, which doesn’t make an appearance in the Escape, is massively powerful and uproarious fun—if that’s what you’re looking for. Rated at 285 hp and 305 lb-ft, it’s capable of 0-to-60-mph runs in less than seven seconds and is mated to all-wheel drive only.

For front-seat passengers, the MKC is remarkable in execution. The material quality and layout punch higher than one might expect from the luxury arm of Ford. Rear seat passengers may be horse-trading for space with front-seat riders—the MKC isn’t especially spacious in back.

For first-time luxury buyers, small families, or empty-nesters the MKC could be ideal—the rear seat folds down to open up 53.1 cubic feet of space in the cargo area.

Premiere trims start at nearly $34,000, while Black Label models can reach into the mid-$50,000s without breaking much of a sweat.