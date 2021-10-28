Likes
- Soothing cabin
- Beautiful body
- Good turbo-4 power
- An eye for detail
Dislikes
- Gas mileage is middling
- Gets pricey, quickly
- SUV-ish
- Not sporty like RDX or X3
Buying tip
features & specs
The 2022 Lincoln Corsair dresses for success, with great infotainment, a quiet cabin, and a plug-in hybrid edition.
What kind of car is the 2022 Lincoln Corsair? What does it compare to?
The 2022 Corsair packs its compact crossover body with luxurious style and features, and brings plug-in hybrid power to play this year, too. It rivals vehicles like the BMW X3 and Acura RDX.
Is the 2022 Lincoln Corsair a good car?
For its quiet ride, cargo space, and front-seat comfort, we give it a TCC Rating of 7.0 out of 10. (Read more about how we rate cars.)
What’s new in the 2022 Lincoln Corsair?
With some revamped packages of features, the only major change may be the overdue arrival of the plug-in hybrid Grand Touring version.
The Corsair tucks into a slim-fitting, well-tailored suit and lines it with leather, wood, and metallic piping. It’s ready to wear anywhere, like a downsized Aviator that’s easier to park, and precious little like its cousin, the Ford Escape. The cockpit antes up its rectangular vents and a big touchscreen for a style moment that’s wisely neither retro nor modern.
A turbo-4 powers most Corsairs, and the 250-hp base engine does well at all its driving assignments, with brisk acceleration off the line; the 295-hp upgrade clicks off strong highway passes but doesn’t feel much different as it delivers the same seamless shifts; it does stock standard all-wheel drive, though. We’re electric-curious about the plug-in hybrid; it might be the best Corsair, but we’ll save that for a test drive coming very soon. In any Corsair, a well-composed ride doesn’t depend on standard or adaptive suspension as much as it does the size of the wheels and tires. Even with the biggest treads, it still snubs bumps like comedies get snubbed by the Oscars: all the time.
The Corsair employs sound deadening to blot out the world outside its glass and metal, and cushions the ride with multi-adjustable front seats with cooling and heating, and leather hides on some versions. The cabin’s roomy enough for four adults, though a fifth could wedge in before a three-martini lunch (not after, that’s just awkward). The sliding rear seat can boost rear leg or cargo room, boosting the Corsair’s productivity.
Every Corsair has blind-spot monitors and automatic emergency braking; most offer adaptive cruise control and a surround-view camera system, but Ford’s Bluecruise driver-assist technology isn’t yet offered.
How much does the 2022 Lincoln Corsair cost?
The $37,200 Corsair Standard has synthetic leather upholstery, power heated front seats, and an 8.0-inch touchscreen with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. It’s a value; the $41,920 Corsair Reserve isn’t much more expensive, though, and has an adaptive suspension, the more powerful turbo-4, standard all-wheel drive, and 24-way heated and cooled front seats. Don’t sleep on the $51,425 Grand Touring plug-in hybrid, either.
Where is the 2022 Lincoln Corsair made?
In Louisville, Kentucky.
2022 Lincoln Corsair
Styling
The Corsair hits an on-trend styling stride.
Is the Lincoln Corsair a good-looking car?
It’s pretty inside and out. The big grilles and alphabet-soup names of Lincoln’s past have been canned in favor of a leaner, more toned styling theme (as well as real names). The Corsair’s attractive and almost spare from some angles, with a smartly penned interior. It’s an 8 here, with two points for the exterior and one for the cabin.
The streamlined body of the Corsair departs markedly from the similar Ford Escape, with some muscle and sinew showing through its conservative suit. Lincoln’s gunsight badge plays against the trim horizontal grille, and slim headlights fold gently into the contours of its front fenders. The Corsair’s shoulder line could please the Pointer Sisters; it lengthens the crossover to elegant proportions, while a chrome band breaks up the tail and its wide LED taillights.
Inside, the cabin’s split at the equator by a string of rectangular vents. Trimmed on top with soft materials and capped by a wide touchscreen, it’s rigged with pushbutton transmission controls and piano-key climate switches. Striking and understated, the cabin’s intentionally spare, with bright lines of metallic trim in just the right proportion.
2022 Lincoln Corsair
Performance
Strong pull and a smooth ride mark the Corsair.
Strong powertrains and poised handling give the Corsair two points above average, for a 7 in performance.
Is the Lincoln Corsair 4WD?
All-wheel drive comes standard with the stronger engine, and it’s an option on the lower-output turbo-4.
How fast is the Lincoln Corsair?
The stock 250-hp turbo-4 in the Corsair is the top-flight Escape engine, and with 280 lb-ft of torque, it shoves the Corsair out of the chute through an 8-speed automatic’s buttery and quick shifts. It can drop a 0-60 mph run in about seven seconds, with a raspy whistle to accompany the surge; even the 140 lb or so added by all-wheel drive doesn’t slow its roll much.
The 295-hp 2.3-liter turbo-4 sets the more expensive Corsair apart. With 310 lb-ft of torque and the same 8-speed automatic, it’s not substantially different in feel off the line, but its highway-passing authority makes for a pronounced difference. It’s still an option, and one we’d be fine to skip. With colorful descriptors like “Excite,” the Corsair’s drive modes can tip in throttle more quickly and hold gears longer, or let it get lazy to conserve fuel.
The plug-in hybrid Corsair Grand Touring promises even quicker acceleration and all-electric driving; we’ll add more soon, once we drive it.
The Corsair’s standard suspension can handle rough roads with some noticeable tire noise, but without too much jostle. The steering’s unbothered, too, and feels perfectly attuned to the Corsair’s lightly sporty flavor of luxury. If you can, opt for the adaptive suspension, which widens the envelope for ride comfort even on the bigger 20-inch wheels.
2022 Lincoln Corsair
Comfort & Quality
Four adults fit easily in the Corsair’s fine cockpit.
Lincoln elevates the basics of the Ford Escape with distinctive trim in the 2022 Corsair. It has exceptional comfort in front, lots of cargo space, and a finely finished interior, which earn an 8 here.
With a wheelbase of 106.7 inches and an overall length of 180.6 inches, the Corsair footprint generates enough interior room to seat four large passengers well. In front, the driver and passenger get top-drawer treatment thanks to supportive, power-adjustable seats with up to 24 ways of tailoring, including movable lumbar and extendable leg support. In top spec they’re covered with leather, heated, and cooled—all recommended.
The Corsair’s cabin impresses with its mix of high-quality trim, leather, and wood. It’s wrapped in plenty of sound-damping material, too, to create a welcoming and stone-quiet interior that melts away miles on long-distance trips and makes it easier to enjoy the clear, crisp Revel sound system.
The Corsair’s second-row seat has enough room for a third passenger for short trips, and good knee and leg room (up to 38.6 inches). The seat itself looks to have thin padding, but feels fine, especially when it’s reclined.
With a low load floor, the Corsair can tote 27.6 cubic feet of cargo behind the rear seat, and it can be readily accessed via the power tailgate.
2022 Lincoln Corsair
Safety
Crash-test scores and safety technology win the Corsair favor.
How safe is the Lincoln Corsair?
It’s very safe, in all models, thanks to a five-star overall rating from the NHTSA and a Top Safety Pick award from the IIHS. One note: That award applies to the Corsair Reserve with optional LED headlights. All other Corsairs have “Poor” headlights, the IIHS says. Still, it earns an 8 here.
Standard safety gear includes active lane control, automatic emergency braking, and blind-spot monitors; options include automatic park assist, a head-up display, and a surround-view camera system. Ford’s driver-assist Bluecruise system isn’t yet offered.
2022 Lincoln Corsair
Features
Spend less on the Corsair to get better value.
Which Lincoln Corsair should I buy?
We like the $37,200 Corsair Standard, which comes with plenty of standard equipment, including power heated front seats, 18-inch wheels, a power tailgate, synthetic leather upholstery, and an 8.0-inch touchscreen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. We give it a point above average for that content and another for good infotainment, to land at a 7.
Options include navigation, a split-folding rear seat, and all-wheel drive, and they push the price to more than $40,000.
The $41,920 Corsair Reserve has standard all-wheel drive and the more powerful turbo-4, as well as 24-way heated and cooled front seats, digital gauges, 20-inch wheels, a head-up display, an adaptive suspension, a panoramic sunroof, wireless smartphone charging, and leather upholstery, with an option for 14-speaker Revel audio.
How much is a fully loaded Lincoln Corsair?
The $51,425 Grand Touring has those luxury touches from the Reserve; options include a surround-view camera system, automatic park assist, and 14-speaker Revel audio and push its price to well over $60,000.
The Corsair offers a warranty that covers 4 years or 50,000 miles, but it doesn’t come with free scheduled maintenance, which would ring up an extra point here. So would more options like the fancy Black Label treatment afforded to other Lincolns.
2022 Lincoln Corsair
Fuel Economy
Corsair plug-ins are the mileage champs.
Is the Lincoln Corsair good on gas?
It’s acceptable for a compact crossover, but best in plug-in form. Based on the popular front-drive, turbo-4 edition, it’s a 4 here.
The EPA rates that model at 22 mpg city, 29 highway, 25 combined. With the addition of all-wheel drive, those scores fall to 21/29/24 mpg; they’re 21/28/24 mpg with the 2.3-liter turbo-4.
The EPA says the coming Corsair Grand Touring plug-in hybrid will be rated at 78 MPG3, 33 combined, and at 28 miles of electric-only driving.