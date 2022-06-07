What kind of car is the 2022 Lincoln Corsair? What does it compare to?

The 2022 Corsair packs its compact crossover body with luxurious style and features, and brings plug-in hybrid power to play this year, too. It rivals vehicles like the BMW X3 and Acura RDX.

Is the 2022 Lincoln Corsair a good car?

For its quiet ride, cargo space, and front-seat comfort, we give it a TCC Rating of 7.0 out of 10. (Read more about how we rate cars.)

What’s new in the 2022 Lincoln Corsair

With some revamped packages of features, the only major change is the overdue arrival—or, shall we say, wider availability—of the plug-in hybrid Grand Touring version.

The Corsair tucks into a slim-fitting, well-tailored suit and lines it with leather, wood, and metallic piping. It’s ready to wear anywhere, like a downsized Aviator that’s easier to park, and precious little like its cousin, the Ford Escape. The cockpit antes up its rectangular vents and a big touchscreen for a style moment that’s wisely neither retro nor modern.

A turbo-4 powers most Corsairs, and the 250-hp base engine does well at all its driving assignments, with brisk acceleration off the line; the 295-hp upgrade clicks off strong highway passes but doesn’t feel much different as it delivers the same seamless shifts; it does stock standard all-wheel drive, though. The plug-in hybrid, with its 14.4-kwh battery pack, 28 miles of electric range, and 33-mpg EPA combined rating—as well as a respectable 266 hp and all-wheel drive—is the most intriguing Corsair for the tech-curious. It delivers on the range and mpg but fails to deliver anything pulse-quickening.

In any Corsair, a well-composed ride doesn’t depend on standard or adaptive suspension as much as it does the size of the wheels and tires. Even with the biggest treads, it still snubs bumps like comedies get snubbed by the Oscars: all the time.

The Corsair employs sound deadening to blot out the world outside its glass and metal—although Grand Tourings can be a little coarse when the engine starts up unexpectedly—and it cushions the ride with multi-adjustable front seats with cooling and heating, and leather hides on some versions. The cabin’s roomy enough for four adults, though a fifth could wedge in before a three-martini lunch (not after, that’s just awkward). The sliding rear seat can boost rear leg or cargo room, boosting the Corsair’s productivity.

Every Corsair has blind-spot monitors and automatic emergency braking; most offer adaptive cruise control and a surround-view camera system, but Ford’s Bluecruise driver-assist technology isn’t yet offered.

How much does the 2022 Lincoln Corsair cost?

The $37,200 Corsair Standard has synthetic leather upholstery, power heated front seats, and an 8.0-inch touchscreen with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. It’s a value; the $41,920 Corsair Reserve isn’t much more expensive, though, and has an adaptive suspension, the more powerful turbo-4, standard all-wheel drive, and 24-way heated and cooled front seats. Don’t sleep on the $51,425 Grand Touring plug-in hybrid, either.

Where is the 2022 Lincoln Corsair made?

In Louisville, Kentucky.