What kind of car is the 2021 Lincoln Corsair? What does it compare to?

The Lincoln Corsair is a compact luxury crossover SUV with seating for up to five passengers. It’s a lovely vehicle with a good crash-test record and ample features, as well as a coming plug-in hybrid edition.

The Corsair compares with vehicles such as the Acura RDX and BMW X3.

Is the 2021 Lincoln Corsair a good car?

It’s a great vehicle for drivers who want a quiet ride, good infotainment, and lots of cargo space. We give it a TCC Rating of 7.2 out of 10. (Read more about how we rate cars.)

What’s new in the 2021 Lincoln Corsair?

A new plug-in hybrid Grand Touring version joins the lineup in the fall of 2020. Other Corsairs can be ordered with a monochromatic paint job, a sport appearance package, and a towing package. Two more USB ports come with a Technology package, and front and rear camera washers now come with the advanced safety option set.

With its tailored, slim-fitted suit, the Corsair doesn’t seem related at all to the Ford Escape. It’s more a downsized Aviator, dressed for a night on the town. The cabin’s elegantly spare, with a slim horizontal strip of vents that divide the driving controls from the entertaining ones.

The Corsair’s turbo-4 engines push it to a brisk pace. It’s not exceedingly quick, but plentiful power in even the 250-horsepower Corsair makes uphill passes simple, through an 8-speed automatic and front- or all-wheel drive. Save the money from the 295-hp turbo-4 and apply it instead to the adaptive dampers, which give the Corsair a wonderfully composed ride, one that snubs bumps like they’re absolutely not on the VIP list.

With lots of sound deadening, the Corsair blots out much of the outside world. Front-seat passengers get cushy chairs with lots of adjustment and available leather, heating, and cooling; the back row gets a sliding bench for better leg room and fold-down seatbacks to boost cargo space from good to great.

How much does the 2021 Lincoln Corsair cost?

With a base price of about $37,000, the Corsair Standard comes with keyless start, power heated front seats, 18-inch wheels, a power liftgate, automatic emergency braking, and an 8.0-inch touchscreen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility. We’d stick there; loaded Corsairs with the bigger turbo-4, power sunroof, 24-way front seats, and 20-inch wheels cost more than $60,000, even before the plug-in Grand Touring model gets a Monroney.

Where is the Lincoln Corsair made?

In Louisville, Kentucky.