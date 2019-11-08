The 2020 Lincoln Continental is a return to form for big, luxurious American sedans at a time when hardly anyone buys them anymore. Still, if you’re in the market, the 2020 Continental offers great value, lots of power, and plenty of classic style. We give it a TCC Rating of 7.5 out of 10. (Read more about how we rate cars.)

No one cross-shops the Continental with the likes of the Mercedes-Benz S-Class or BMW 7 Series, but it has the curb appeal of a much more expensive vehicle, with a sleek design and thoughtful details like the “Lincoln Embrace” light show when you approach, or the door handles integrated into the chrome window trim. The interior is similarly retro-cool, featuring high-quality materials and three different themes if you choose the lavish Black Label model.

For 2020, the Continental loses three exterior colors but gains three direct replacements with different names. There are also a number of new packages, and the active safety technology suite is updated.

Front-wheel drive is standard while all-wheel drive is a popular option. The Continental’s trio of V-6 engines range from perfectly potent to downright rapid, with more than 300 horsepower as standard and 400 horsepower at the top end. Unfortunately, it’s matched to an ancient 6-speed automatic that feels hesitant compared to luxury rivals. The ride is comfortable and composed, and with active torque vectoring available, all-wheel-drive Continentals handle twisty roads well, though not with excitement.

With active safety features and plenty of equipment now standard, the Continental is better value than ever, but those willing to spend $80,000 or more for the Black Label model will be rewarded with fine leather, 30-way adjustable seats, and concierge services unique to Lincoln.

Speaking of active safety tech, the Continental gets great crash test scores and includes automatic emergency braking, adaptive cruise control, and more right out of the box. Fuel economy doesn’t fare so well however, with only 19 to 21 mpg on average.