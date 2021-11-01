What kind of car is the 2022 Lincoln Aviator?

The Aviator slots between the big Navigator and compact Corsair in Lincoln’s luxury-SUV family. It’s a rival for other three-row SUVs such as the Audi Q7 and Kia Telluride.

Is the 2022 Lincoln Aviator a good car?

We’re not sold on the pricey Grand Touring, but most Aviators have lush interiors and excellent safety. We give it a TCC Rating of 7.3 out of 10. (Read more about how we rate cars.)

What’s new for the 2022 Lincoln Aviator?

Only a few features have been moved around.

The Aviator has a lovely exterior with sleek headlights, a light-up star logo, and a commanding presence that isn’t quite as gargantuan as the Navigator. It’s no brute, and one look inside confirms its elegant take on the sport-utility screed. Polished and stylish, the cabin pairs wood and leather with lots of rectangular details to write a love letter to the Lincoln of the 1960s.

The Aviator fares better in less complicated versions without plug-in power and without complex adaptive suspension technology. Stick with the base 400-hp 3.0-liter twin-turbo V-6; it’s still hefty at 4,774 lb, but can accelerate to 60 mph in about seven seconds. Power ships to the rear or all four wheels through a 10-speed automatic with clean, unfussy shifts, and the ride quality hits the luxury-vehicle mark. Plug-ins have more net horsepower, but heavy batteries add even more weight and shift quality suffers markedly. With the available air-spring suspension, the Aviator’s poise on interstates becomes more of a pose; tight corners and higher speeds render it bouncy and chip away at its otherwise calm, collected ride.

The cabin’s a visual snack, but the Aviator doesn’t rely on good looks alone. The front seats have fabulous support, especially when they’re fitted with 30-way power adjustment. Row two’s captain’s chairs spread out space for adults like a smorgasbord, but the third row skimps on the richness and the leg room. The cargo hold can haul up to 77 cubic feet of luggage.

Automatic emergency braking and blind-spot monitors come with each Aviator. The IIHS calls it a Top Safety Pick, and the NHTSA awards five stars overall.

How much does the 2022 Lincoln Aviator cost?

It’s $52,560 for the base version and its synthetic leather upholstery, power tailgate, and 10.1-inch touchscreen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Spend $58,450 for the Aviator Reserve and its 14-speaker Revel sound, premium leather, and wireless smartphone charging, but we’d pass on the $69,455 Grand Touring plug-in hybrid version. A decadent Black Label costs more than $80,000.

Where is the 2022 Lincoln Aviator made?

In Chicago.