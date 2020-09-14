What kind of car is the 2021 Lincoln Aviator?

It’s a large luxury crossover SUV with up to seven seats. It sits between the smaller Corsair and bigger Navigator in the Lincoln lineup, and compares to SUVs such as the Cadillac XT6 and Audi Q7.

Is the Lincoln Aviator a good car?

We think it’s very good in the more affordable versions, though we’re smitten with the Black Label interiors. We give it a TCC Rating of 7.2 out of 10. (Read more about how we rate cars.)

What’s new for the 2021 Lincoln Aviator?

Not much, other than fewer colors and a standard panoramic sunroof on the Reserve. The Aviator’s still a handsome SUV with a lovely, elongated body and an interior that pairs high technology and vintage themes better than almost anything we can name that’s not named Navigator. It’s a love letter to ‘60s Lincolns, from the sport-wagon outline to the lavish but not glitzy interior.

The Aviator couples a 400-horsepower twin-turbo V-6 with a 10-speed automatic for ample power that’s saddled by its 4,774-pound curb weight (in base trim). Grand Touring plug-in hybrids are hundreds of pounds heavier, have iffy shift quality, and their 21 miles of all-electric power don’t seem worth the complexity and cost. All Aviators enjoy a calm, collected ride, though the deeper it goes into complicated roads, the less composed it gets.

The interior deserves high praise, not just for the visual snack it serves up, but also for the space it doles out. Four adults could use the Aviator as a limousine; the second-row captain’s chairs have lovely square backs that echo the past while they support the present. Third-row space is nothing special.

Every Aviator gets automatic emergency braking, and the NHTSA gives it five stars but the IIHS has qualms with its front-impact protection.

How much does the 2021 Lincoln Aviator cost?

Prices start just above $52,000, which includes synthetic leather upholstery, power features, and 10-way power front seats. Aviators also get an easily understood infotainment system with a big touchscreen, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility, and options for 28-speaker Revel audio, 30-way adjustable front seats, and leather upholstery. A loaded Aviator approaches $90,000.

Where is the Lincoln Aviator made?

In Chicago.