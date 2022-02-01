What kind of vehicle is the 2022 Lexus UX? What does it compare to?

The 2022 Lexus UX is a small crossover SUV that competes against the BMW X1 and Mercedes-Benz GLA-Class.

Is the 2022 Lexus UX a good car/SUV?

The 2022 Lexus UX is a good choice overall, and it earns a TCC Rating of 6.3 out of 10. Its acceleration is leisurely and the touchpad interface for its infotainment system can prove distracting, but fuel economy, style, and safety are all worthwhile assets. (Read more about how we rate cars.)

What's new for the 2022 Lexus UX?

Lexus added a few new paint hues and interior trim combinations to the UX lineup for 2022.

This small crossover SUV serves up sharp, upscale styling and pairs it with an attractive, well-laid-out interior. Space isn’t a major priority, but the UX nonetheless makes good use of its small dimensions.

Its 169-hp base engine wheezes more than we expect from a Lexus, though the optional hybrid powertrain in the UX 250h serves up a bit more refinement—and a big improvement in fuel economy. Base UX 200s with front-wheel drive are rated at 32 mpg combined, versus 39 mpg for the UX 250h.

The UX has comfortable front seats and better rear-seat and cargo room than its small size would otherwise suggest. Careful attention to detail with interesting materials elevates the UX above the $35,000-or-so luxury SUV norm, too.

Lexus fits a host of crash-avoidance and driver-assistance features to every UX, including automatic emergency braking, active lane control, and adaptive cruise control. Along with a five-star NHTSA rating and a Top Safety Pick award from the IIHS, the UX gets our nod for safety.

How much does the 2022 Lexus UX cost?

A base 2022 Lexus UX costs around $35,000, with all-wheel drive adding another $2,000. Skip the F Sport trim and spend instead for the UX 250h hybrid for around $37,000.

Where is the 2022 Lexus UX made?

In Japan.