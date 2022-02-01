Likes
- Stylish exterior
- Not so bad inside, either
- Exceptional hybrid fuel economy
- Quirky personality
Dislikes
- Blah driving experience
- Somewhat tight back seat
- Drivetrain could be more refined
- Can get a bit expensive
The 2022 Lexus UX prioritizes sharp styling and good fuel economy over a truly engaging driving experience.
What kind of vehicle is the 2022 Lexus UX? What does it compare to?
The 2022 Lexus UX is a small crossover SUV that competes against the BMW X1 and Mercedes-Benz GLA-Class.
Is the 2022 Lexus UX a good car/SUV?
The 2022 Lexus UX is a good choice overall, and it earns a TCC Rating of 6.3 out of 10. Its acceleration is leisurely and the touchpad interface for its infotainment system can prove distracting, but fuel economy, style, and safety are all worthwhile assets. (Read more about how we rate cars.)
What's new for the 2022 Lexus UX?
Lexus added a few new paint hues and interior trim combinations to the UX lineup for 2022.
This small crossover SUV serves up sharp, upscale styling and pairs it with an attractive, well-laid-out interior. Space isn’t a major priority, but the UX nonetheless makes good use of its small dimensions.
Its 169-hp base engine wheezes more than we expect from a Lexus, though the optional hybrid powertrain in the UX 250h serves up a bit more refinement—and a big improvement in fuel economy. Base UX 200s with front-wheel drive are rated at 32 mpg combined, versus 39 mpg for the UX 250h.
The UX has comfortable front seats and better rear-seat and cargo room than its small size would otherwise suggest. Careful attention to detail with interesting materials elevates the UX above the $35,000-or-so luxury SUV norm, too.
Lexus fits a host of crash-avoidance and driver-assistance features to every UX, including automatic emergency braking, active lane control, and adaptive cruise control. Along with a five-star NHTSA rating and a Top Safety Pick award from the IIHS, the UX gets our nod for safety.
How much does the 2022 Lexus UX cost?
A base 2022 Lexus UX costs around $35,000, with all-wheel drive adding another $2,000. Skip the F Sport trim and spend instead for the UX 250h hybrid for around $37,000.
Where is the 2022 Lexus UX made?
In Japan.
2022 Lexus UX
Styling
The 2022 Lexus UX brings crisp styling to the masses.
Is the Lexus UX a good-looking car?
We don’t mind its lines. The UX is solidly in the modern Lexus camp with its angular styling and squat profile. It’s more interesting than some of its bland rivals—cough, BMW X1, cough—and for that we award the UX a 6 out of 10.
A version of the Lexus hourglass grille gives the UX a familiar look. Don’t seek out a soft curve or line anywhere, beginning with the sharp LED headlights and working back to the creased flanks. At the rear, the hatchback-like body comes to an abrupt halt, with red-finned taillights connected by a narrow strip.
Base cars look a bit sharper than F Sport models, which have tacked-on sporty-looking trim that goes too far in our eyes.
The UX is more conventional inside with a dash that angles slightly toward the driver. Up top, the infotainment screen nestles in the dash, and the gauges are flanked by some less-used ancillary controls. Switches on the center stack and a traditional gear lever stand in comfortable contrast to capacitive buttons and knobs that have made their way into other cabins.
2022 Lexus UX
Performance
The 2022 Lexus UX was not born to thrill.
Is the Lexus UX 4WD?
It can be. Base UX 200s are front-wheel drive, while the UX 250h comes standard with a second electric motor that powers the rear wheels to provide excellent wintry weather traction.
How fast is the Lexus UX?
Neither version of the UX will win a drag race. They provide just adequate acceleration regardless of powertrain. The base UX 200 puts 169 hp to the wheels through a 2.0-liter inline-4, while the UX 250h uses a different 4-cylinder teamed to two electric motors and a big battery pack for a net output of 181 hp.
A unique transmission with a fixed first gear teamed to a planetary-torque gearbox attempts to imitate a conventional automatic transmission, though for the most part the setup fades to the background.
The same can be said for the UX’s handling. Its steering is reasonable and its ride quality is comfortable, though F Sports with their upsized wheels can be a bit choppy.
Overall, we land at a perfectly average 5 out of 10 for performance. If you want a sporty small crossover, visit a Mazda dealer.
2022 Lexus UX
Comfort & Quality
The 2022 Lexus UX makes good use of its allotted space.
The smallest Lexus crossover isn’t especially utilitarian, but what’s there is organized well and has a quality feel. For its front seats and its decent cargo space, the 2022 UX scores a 7 on the TCC scale.
Lexus drapes the UX in synthetic leather regardless of option package. The front seats are nicely shaped with good power adjustment, but we wouldn’t spend for the grabbier (and head room-stealing) F Sport thrones.
With just 33.1 inches of rear-seat room, the UX is not a great choice for families, though what’s there is better utilized than in some competitors. Narrow rear doors make climbing aboard a bit tricky, though we do like the fold-down armrest and rear-seat USB ports.
Behind the rear seats, the UX offers around 17 cubic feet of cargo space, which is more than a like-size sedan. Cross rails can be attached to the roof, too.
The UX is a bit loud inside and its engines lack the refinement we’ve come to expect from the brand’s bigger models. Slightly offsetting those are interesting materials such as a washi-tape-like texture on dash and console panels plus bright upholstery options.
2022 Lexus UX
Safety
It may be small, but the Lexus UX packs a lot of safety features backed up by good crash test scores.
How safe is the Lexus UX?
The 2022 Lexus UX has done well in crash tests. The IIHS rates it a Top Safety Pick, while the NHTSA scored it at five stars overall.
Every UX leaves the factory with a host of crash-avoidance features that tend to be optional on rivals, including automatic emergency braking, adaptive cruise control, blind-spot monitors, and active lane control.
Shame, then, that outward vision is fairly lousy over the driver’s shoulders, otherwise we’d add a point to the 8 out of 10 score.
2022 Lexus UX
Features
Ironically, the Lexus UX is a swing and a miss for its user experience.
The 2022 Lexus UX comes reasonably well-equipped for about $35,000 with synthetic leather trim, power seats, active safety tech, and an infotainment system that packs Apple CarPlay and Android Auto but is saddled with a frustrating touchpad interface and a relatively small display. Overall, the UX earns a 6 out of 10, even accounting for its 4-year/50,000-mile warranty and two free maintenance trips.
Which Lexus UX should I buy?
The F Sport package runs about $2,000 above that for zippier styling and bolstered seats, but we’d skip that version.
The Luxury package costs $5,000 more and adds niceties such as a power tailgate with a kick sensor and a 10.3-inch display with navigation. Don’t look for leather upholstery, however, as the UX is almost vegan.
How much is a fully loaded Lexus UX?
Add LED headlights, a head-up display, a heated steering wheel, wireless smartphone charging, and a few other minor bits to a UX 250h Luxury with all-wheel drive and Lexus will present you with a bill for just shy of $45,000.
2022 Lexus UX
Fuel Economy
The UX is a thrifty crossover.
Is the Lexus UX good on gas?
Yes indeed, especially if you opt for the hybrid. The base UX 200 is rated at 29 mpg city, 37 highway, 32 combined, and it’s this model that earns a 6 out of 10 on our scale.
The UX 250h hybrid sips at a rate of just 41/38/39 mpg using regular unleaded gasoline, to boot.