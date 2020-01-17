Edgy styling isn’t the only thing that makes the 2020 Lexus UX stand out in the fiercely competitive field of luxe-lite small crossovers.

The 2020 UX is a strong choice for those with the budget, if not necessarily the garage space, for a pint-size SUV with features more commonly found in larger vehicles. This year’s newly standard Android Auto compatibility bolsters the UX’s TCC Rating of 6.3 out of 10. (Read more about how we rate cars.)

Lexus offers the UX in base, Premium, and F Sport trims, either as the front-wheel-drive UX 200 or as the all-wheel-drive hybrid UX 250h.

Base cars use a 2.0-liter inline-4 rated at just 169 horsepower to send power to the front wheels through a continuously variable automatic transmission (CVT). UX 250h versions use a different inline-4 paired with dual electric motors on each axle and a special CVT for a smidge more power, better performance, and impressive fuel economy. No UX is thirsty, but UX 250hs tickle 40 mpg in most driving, and can exceed that heady figure with a light touch.

The UX has sharp lines and pert dimensions. Though the UX is just three inches shorter than the original Lexus RX, modern safety and feature demands mean it’s not particularly spacious. Front-seat riders are treated to good room, while rear-seat riders have to squeeze through tight door openings. Cargo space is just so-so, but at least furnishings are a step above most crossovers. Just don’t look for leather upholstery as Lexus instead offers a convincing synthetic hide instead.

The UX shines in most ways, but not in its user interface—a great irony considering its name. The automaker’s infotainment tech adds Android compatibility to last year’s Apple CarPlay but does nothing to fix its kludgy controls and menu-intensive displays.

On the flip side, the UX is an exceptionally safe choice that boasts excellent crash-test scores in every configuration and doesn’t force buyers to pay extra for active safety features. Some rivals have caught up on this regard, but not all.

The UX is a sharp choice in most ways, but watch its price tag as it makes the most sense below $40,000.