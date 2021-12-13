What kind of vehicle is the 2022 Lexus RX? What does it compare to?

The RX is a luxury crossover SUV with seating for up to seven people and a catchy shape. It’s still a quiet, comfortable cruiser at its best, which makes it a rival for the Volvo XC60, Lincoln Nautilus, and both Infiniti crossovers.

Is the 2022 Lexus RX a good SUV?

It’s strong and silent, though crash-test scores raise an eyebrow. In hybrid spec, the luxury Lexus crossover earns a TCC Rating of 6.7 out of 10. (Read more about how we rate cars.)

What's new for the 2022 Lexus RX?

A few new colors appear on its palette. The RX leaves its boisterous body unchanged, from the tall hourglass grille at the front end to the black bands that blot out part of the rear roof pillars, giving it a canopy-style look. The interior wraps conducively around the driver, building a wall of controls and metallic trim between them and the front passenger. There’s a lot going on, inside and out, and it’s intriguing—even if it hangs together a little less well than the same ideas on rival crossovers.

A V-6 engine is the RX’s prescription for power, with either 295 hp in the RX 350 or a 306-hp hybrid drivetrain in the RX 450h. Either can reach 60 mph in under eight seconds, but the hybrid’s fluid power delivery and exceptional fuel economy make it our pick. Either RX rides well, and most make steering response on a low-priority item; the RX F Sport changes things up with stiffer tuning, firmer seats, paddle shift controls, and a rorty exhaust note, but composure is still its long suit.

The five-seat RX has all the space most drivers need, and interior comfort and quality are high. The three-row RX L doesn’t have enough head, knee, or shoulder room to host any but the smallest passengers who don’t need car seats. Cargo space works better in the five-seat version, too.

Lexus fits all RX crossovers with automatic emergency braking, blind-spot monitors, and adaptive cruise control. The IIHS dubs it a Top Safety Pick, but the NHTSA has some concerns for crash safety in front-drive RXs.

How much does the 2022 Lexus RX cost?

It’s $46,395 for the front-drive RX 350 with LED headlights, 18-inch wheels, synthetic leather upholstery, and Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. We’d take the $49,095 RX 450h, with its hybrid powertrain and standard all-wheel drive.

Where is the 2022 Lexus RX made?

Ontario, Canada.