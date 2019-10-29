The 2020 Lexus RX wears its sleeve on its sleeve. It’s fashion-forward in a way it’s never been before, but that edgy look doesn’t sink too deeply into its steady ride and careful handling. Performance isn’t its big virtue—virtue is.

A sales titan even in a niche filled with X3s and GLCs and F-Paces aplenty, the 2020 RX earns a TCC Rating of 6.2 out of 10—lower this year due to hits taken in crash-test performance. (Read more about how we rate cars.)

The current Lexus RX shape can best be described as art-school Waffle House: It’s spindled, corseted, grilled, slitted, honed, tapered, and cloaked. No subtle moment from past RXs has been left undisrupted, from the massive spindle grille to the blackout panels that let the roof appear to float. It’s calmer inside, somewhat, but the lewd red leather on F Sport RXs soaks up the last drops of propriety.

The RX 350 spins out 295 horsepower from a gas-powered V-6, while the RX 450h pairs a V-6 with motors and batteries for roughly the same output, and higher curb weight. Neither powertrain revels in rocketing to 60 mph, but the moderate 0-60 mph times of about eight seconds feel fine—and refined—through an 8-speed automatic or continuously variable automatic transmission (CVT). The RX soothes drivers with a calm and composed ride even with its biggest wheels and tires; even in F Sport trim, adaptive dampers smother any erratic wheel hop from the road below. It doesn’t seek out side roads, but doesn’t mind coming along for the ride.

Five-seat RX crossovers fare very well with five adults on board. The F Sport’s snug buckets are a high point, and so is the rear seat on the RX 450h—it’s an inch higher than others, thanks to batteries mounted beneath it. Cargo space abounds, but Lexus’ attempt at three-row seating is a non-starter; the cramped third row can only suit very small children.

Every RX comes with automatic emergency braking and adaptive cruise control, but crash tests have found fault with its headlights and with its front-impact protection. That is a rude surprise for a vehicle that’s been rated at the top of its class in the recent past. Every RX now comes with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility, as well as an improved touchscreen infotainment system and six USB ports. Options range from a panoramic roof to 835-watt Mark Levinson sound to the F Sport’s performance upgrades.