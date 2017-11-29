2018 Lexus RX Review

2018 Lexus RX
Consumer Reviews
2018
The Car Connection

The Car Connection Expert Review

Marty Padgett Marty Padgett Editorial Director
November 29, 2017

The Lexus RX makes a style-conscious statement like never before, and it hasn’t lost its grip on good manners.

The Lexus RX has been standard-issue equipment in mid- to upper-middle class neighborhoods. It's surprising that it wasn't sold with an HOA and membership dues.

Until now. Two years ago, Lexus struck out of the tract-home mold and wants to attract defectors who've left for sport-tuned German crossovers. The 2018 Lexus RX boldly asks you to consider every sharp shape and sharper F Sport intentions. It also wants you to consider using the new three-row RX L for family duty.

The RX is refreshing, eye-catching, and not quite as polished as in the past. We give it a 7.3 out of 10 on our scale. (Read more about how we rate cars this year.)

The RX L is 4.3 inches longer, though it rides the same 109.8-inch wheelbase as the standard length RX. It is offered with six- or seven-passenger seating configurations, the latter with a second-row bench seat and the former with second-row captain’s chairs and a center walkthrough to the third row. Rear seat occupants get vents for heating and air conditioning and their own cupholders. The RX L is available with both the standard V-6 and the hybrid powertrain.

The jellybean-on-wheels meme is gone, and the Lexus RX has a jet-inspired roofline (though the RX L has a more upright rear window) and a crazy amount of detail, by old Lexus standards. Adventurous and sleek, it’s also unquiet to the eye, a constant visual interruption of itself. The cabin’s less so, but a couple of sweeping arcs and tony leather and wood trim pitch it to the architecture-as-lifestyle crowd without crowding out more casual users.

The Lexus RX 350 and RX 350L suit up with a 3.5-liter V-6 making 295 horsepower in the RX 350 and 290 hp in the RX 350L. An 8-speed automatic doles out power to the front or to all four wheels.

The librarian’s finger-wag that quieted the RX in the past has been retired. The RX burbles with life, and accelerates strongly. F Sports even amp up intake noises and pipe them into the cabin–the polar opposite of Lexus philosophy, circa 1990.

RX 450h and RX 450hL hybrids have a lower-output V-6, batteries, and motors that power the rear wheels for a through-the-road, all-wheel-drive powertrain. The continuously variable transmission saps the life out of its delivery, but it’s smooth.

Both models span a wider range of road manners, from plush luxury tuning to moderately firm, delivered in F Sports with remapped steering and attentive adaptive shocks.

The standard-length RX seats five, and has exceptionally comfortable front seats, as well as relaxing rear seats with split-fold-recline seatbacks. We haven’t tested the six- or seven-passenger configurations of the RX L. In both body styles, cargo space is plentiful, and fit and finish is good. Lexus applies some avant-garde wood and leather to the RX; the cockpit’s balance and outreach works better than the sheet metal.

All RX crossovers have forward-collision warning systems, adaptive cruise control, and rearview cameras. What they don’t have are identical crash-test scores. The NHTSA scores 5-passenger front-drivers at four stars overall, AWD models at five. The RX L hasn't been tested, though its scores should be the same.

Lexus fits base RXs with synthetic leather, power features, and cruise control, though the RX L has leather in the first two seating rows. Most models come with real leather, and option packages add on navigation, premium audio, a panoramic sunroof, and rear-seat DVD entertainment. Lexus’ mouse-and-touchpad infotainment is inferior to systems from Volvo and Audi, and Android Auto and Apple CarPlay are nowhere to be found.

The Car Connection Consumer Review

7.3
Overall
Expert Rating
Rating breakdown on a scale of 1 to 10?
Styling 7
Performance 7
Comfort & Quality 8
Safety 7
Features 9
Fuel Economy 6
