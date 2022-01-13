What kind of vehicle is the 2022 Lexus RC? What does it compare to?

The Lexus RC is a two-door coupe that scales the heights of performance, from turbo-4 to strapping V-8. Shop it against the Audi A5, BMW 4-Series, and Ford Mustang.

Is the 2022 Lexus RC a good car/SUV?

Review continues below

The Lexus RC does a good job doing sporty coupe things, though a complicated lineup and so-so cargo utility—even for a two-door—dent it to a 6.0 out of 10 on the TCC scale. (Read more about how we rate cars.)

What's new for the 2022 Lexus RC?

Changes for 2022 are limited to new wheel designs and another small run for the range-topping—and rather outrageous—RC F Fuij Speedway Edition.

Every RC F wears sporty coupe styling that pairs complex lines outside with an impressive, cohesive interior. F Sport versions up the racy-looking ante outside with unique bumpers, and they come in different upholstery hues inside. The RC F has suitably sportier looks, but the Fuji Speedway Edition with its huge rear wing and carbon fiber hood is over the top.

The RC lineup boasts a wide array of engine choices that can alter this car’s behavior. Base RC 300s come with a turbo-4 that’s light on power and refinement. A low-output version of a 3.5-liter V-6 powers all-wheel-drive RC 300s, but we’d still spend up for the RC 350 with its 311-hp version of the V-6. Rear-drive cars use an 8-speed automatic transmission, while all-wheel drive means a 6-speed automatic.

The RC F swaps in a 472-hp 5.0-liter V-8 that offers up excellent performance and an even better soundtrack.

Fuel economy is OK in RC 300 grade, but every other version can get quite thirsty.

Handling-wise, every RC has a balanced feel that mostly belies a curb weight that easily surpasses 4,000 lb. F Sports have adaptive dampers that take the edge off, and we’d also spend up for the optional limited-slip rear differential where available. The carbon fiber package that slices some weight from RC Fs is a major cost, though.

Lexus fits the RC with an especially good array of crash-avoidance and driver-assistance features. The infotainment system comes with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, but its touchpad interface is a constant annoyance. At least other controls are arranged nicely.

How much does the 2022 Lexus RC cost?

The 2022 Lexus RC lineup starts a little under $44,000 for a base RC 300.

We’d spend up for the RC 350 for its more powerful engine. Stick with rear-wheel drive, add the F Sport package, a limited-slip differential, and a few other niceties and you’ll be on the hook for a still-reasonable $53,000.

Where is the 2022 Lexus RC made?

In Japan.