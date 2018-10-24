The 2019 Lexus RC goes up against the Germans in the luxury sport coupe segment, but heaps of visual appeal and comfort help it stand out.

We give the 2019 RC 6.4 out of 10 for its striking exterior design, handling, interior quality, and plush interior. (Read more about how we rate cars.)

For 2019, the RC gets a slight refresh with new styling cues, features, and a few performance tweaks to up the excitement. The front fascia is updated to echo the LC 500 flagship coupe, and new headlights and taillights add some visual intrigue. Lexus has also swapped in new springs and shocks and given the turbocharged 2019 RC 300’s engine control unit an upgrade as well as a power steering software update. The interior gets a few minor touches too, including Apple CarPlay compatibility (finally) and Amazon Alexa support.

With visual updates including the much-improved headlights and taillights, the RC remains the most visually exciting coupe in its competitive set, with more angularity than its reserved German adversaries. Inside, the RC’s interesting cockpit design sports high-quality materials, but the tiered design is hit-or-miss for many.

While we’ve yet to get behind the wheel of the 2019, updates to the suspension, steering software, and engine tuning should go a long way to make an already exciting sports coupe even sharper, especially with the F Sport handling and appearance package. Base RC 300 models have a turbocharged four-cylinder that’s a bit down on power, but the RC 350 makes up for it with a strong V-6 and 0-60 mph times in the sub-6 second range.

Lexus’ answer to the BMW M4 and Mercedes-AMG C63 is the RC F. It’s heavier, but its 467-hp 5.0-liter V-8 makes up for some of its portliness. The RC F’s adaptive dampers and limited-slip rear differential help give it enthusiastic handling, whether on a track or snaking through a country road.

Front seat comfort is still superb, and seat options get more bolstering the higher you climb the range. The rear seats are mostly there for looks, and adults will have a hard time fitting comfortably, so they’re best used for storage or folded flat to increase the RC’s modest trunk space.

Though the 2019 model hasn’t been evaluated yet, the 2018 RC was an IIHS Top Safety Pick+ award recipient, boasting perfect scores all around and superior front crash prevention technology including forward collision warning, automatic emergency braking, and adaptive cruise control, all of which are standard on every RC.

Options include leather upholstery, a moonroof, navigation, Mark Levinson premium audio, cooled seats and more.