#10 in Subcompact Cars
2018 Lexus RC 350 F Sport
The Car Connection
The Car Connection Expert Review

Marty Padgett Marty Padgett Editorial Director
December 22, 2017

Rankings

The Lexus RC coupes step gradually from luxury liners to engaging sport coupes.

The Lexus RC competes with established luxury-brand sport coupes such as the BMW 4-Series, Audi A5, and Mercedes-Benz C-Class.

This year, Lexus renames the RC 200t and makes it the RC 300. It's the sole 4-cylinder coupe; the 300 AWD, 350, and 350 AWD models each have a V-6 engine, and each offers a tuned F Sport model.

We rate the 2018 Lexus RC a 6.5, giving it points for exterior design, steering and handling, interior quality, and front seat comfort. (Read more about how we rate cars.)

A sinister-looking rendition of the Lexus hourglass grille dons the RC's nose, supercharged with visual drama on F Sport versions. The side view's graceful even if the roofline is a bit thick, and the shoulder line lifts at a pretty point on the rear quarters. The cockpit's control pad and off-center, oddly stacked components disturb the high-quality look.

It's a nicely balanced luxury coupe with few rough edges to its performance contours. Base turbo-4 coupes are slight on power; the RC 350 still is the star of the lineup, with strong acceleration in the high-five-second range. With the F Sport handling package, it compiles into a luxury coupe that's capable of quick rips through twisty roads.

Front passengers get all the good stuff in the RC. Seats get progressively more bolstering and stitching through the F Sport range. The back buckets are there for looks, mostly. Adults won't fit; they do fold to expand the RC's moderately sized trunk.

Crash-test scores have been good so far, and Lexus now makes forward-collision warnings and adaptive cruise control standard. Other features are optional on base cars and standard on expensive models: leather, a sunroof, an infotainment system, navigation, premium audio, ventilated seats and more.

The high-performance Lexus RC F is covered separately.

The Car Connection Consumer Review

$40,640
MSRP based on RC 300 F Sport RWD
 
6.5
Overall
Expert Rating
Rating breakdown on a scale of 1 to 10?
Styling 6
Performance 7
Comfort & Quality 5
Safety 8
Features 7
Fuel Economy 6
Compare the 2018 Lexus RC against the competition
Compare All Cars
Looking for a different year of the Lexus RC?
Read reviews & get prices
