The Lexus RC competes with established luxury-brand sport coupes such as the BMW 4-Series, Audi A5, and Mercedes-Benz C-Class.

This year, Lexus renames the RC 200t and makes it the RC 300. It’s the sole 4-cylinder coupe; the 300 AWD, 350, and 350 AWD models each have a V-6 engine, and each offers a tuned F Sport model.

We rate the 2018 Lexus RC a 6.5, giving it points for exterior design, steering and handling, interior quality, and front seat comfort. (Read more about how we rate cars.)

A sinister-looking rendition of the Lexus hourglass grille dons the RC's nose, supercharged with visual drama on F Sport versions. The side view's graceful even if the roofline is a bit thick, and the shoulder line lifts at a pretty point on the rear quarters. The cockpit’s control pad and off-center, oddly stacked components disturb the high-quality look.

It's a nicely balanced luxury coupe with few rough edges to its performance contours. Base turbo-4 coupes are slight on power; the RC 350 still is the star of the lineup, with strong acceleration in the high-five-second range. With the F Sport handling package, it compiles into a luxury coupe that’s capable of quick rips through twisty roads.

Front passengers get all the good stuff in the RC. Seats get progressively more bolstering and stitching through the F Sport range. The back buckets are there for looks, mostly. Adults won’t fit; they do fold to expand the RC’s moderately sized trunk.

Crash-test scores have been good so far, and Lexus now makes forward-collision warnings and adaptive cruise control standard. Other features are optional on base cars and standard on expensive models: leather, a sunroof, an infotainment system, navigation, premium audio, ventilated seats and more.

The high-performance Lexus RC F is covered separately.