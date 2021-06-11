2022 Lexus NX Preview

Our review of the 2022 Lexus NX is coming soon. You can get a quick quote for a 2021 Lexus NX if you're interested in purchasing one.
News

2020 Lexus NX 300 crossover Black Line edition gets a new look
Lexus is taking a different tack with its 2020 NX 300 Black Line edition, weaving in some bronze finish inside and out for a new twist on a returning theme. Of course, it wouldn't be the "Black Line" if the predominant exterior treatment wasn't...Read More»
2019 Lexus NX aces IIHS tests, earns Top Safety Pick+ nod
The 2019 Lexus NX earned a Top Safety Pick+ rating from the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety, the organization announced Monday. The NX earned the institute's highest safety nod thanks to excellent standard headlights and "Superior" scores for...Read More»
Mercedes-Benz GLC vs. Lexus NX: Compare Cars
It’s likely that the first time you saw the Lexus NX or the Mercedes-Benz GLC, you took note. And that’s saying something, as the market is flooded with compact crossover offerings nowadays. Leave it to two of the top luxury brands...Read More»
Previous Year Models
2021
2021 Lexus NX (NX300h Hybrid)
6.5
Expert Rating
$37,610 - $46,910
The dramatic shape of the 2021 Lexus NX have stayed fresh—and so has its hybrid mileage.
2020
2020 Lexus NX 300 Black Line Edition
6.0
Expert Rating
$36,870 - $46,510
The dramatic lines on the Lexus NX keep it a compelling rival to pint-size luxury SUVs from BMW and Mercedes, but it could be more spacious.
2019
2019 Lexus NX
6.0
Expert Rating
$36,485 - $40,125
The 2019 Lexus NX remains a boldly styled, comfortable compact luxury crossover with solid standard features.
