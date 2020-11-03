What kind of car is the 2021 Lexus NX? What does it compare to?

The 2021 Lexus NX is a five-seat luxury crossover SUV that compares with vehicles such as the BMW X3, Acura RDX, and Infiniti QX50.

Is the 2021 Lexus NX a good car?

It’s well above average, thanks to a high-quality interior and an available hybrid model. We give it a TCC Rating of 6.5 out of 10. (Read more about how we rate cars.)

What’s new in the 2021 Lexus NX?

Blind-spot monitors now are standard across the board. Not much else has changed with the 2021 NX, which still bristles with angles and creases and a huge hourglass grille that defy the calm, cool Lexus styling efforts of just a few years ago. Inside it’s slightly more tame, until it pulls its red-leather pants out of the closet for a night out.

The driving’s more tame than its wardrobe, but even the 235-horsepower turbo-4 in the NX300 delivers acceleration worthy of a luxury brand. It’s shipped to the front or all four wheels through a 6-speed automatic, and this NX can hit 60 mph in about seven seconds, according to Lexus. Plan ahead more with the NX300h hybrid, which takes longer to reach highway speeds but does so with greater efficiency and smoother operation. In either case, the NX offers more buttoned-down handling in F Sport models than in Luxury versions, and better damped in the hybrid thanks to more curb weight.

Lexus wraps the front passengers in well-sculpted seats and surrounds them with nicely fitted trim. The rear seats are wide enough for two, not three, average-size adults; cargo space is ample with the rear seats up (17.7 cubic feet) or down (54.6 cubic feet). Good crash-test scores combine with standard safety gear to add luster to the NX.

How much does the Lexus NX cost?

The 2021 NX300 with front-wheel drive costs $38,535 and comes with an 8.0-inch display, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility, power features, and synthetic leather upholstery.

How much is a fully loaded Lexus NX?

The top $41,805 NX300h hybrid can be optioned even higher with Mark Levinson audio and a surround-view camera system.

Where is the Lexus NX built?

In Japan.