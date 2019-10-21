The 2020 Lexus NX is a stylish five-seat crossover SUV that slots in size-wise between most of its rivals.

With its docile personality and quality -- if cramped -- interior, the 2020 NX rates 6.0 out of 10 on our scale. (Read more about how we rate cars.)

The 2020 NX can be had in base, F Sport, and Luxury trim levels, with most versions available with either turbo-4 or thrifty hybrid power. The 235-hp 2.0-liter turbo-4 is energetic but short on refinement, so we tend to prefer the less-powerful, but eco-friendly NX 300h that averages upward of 30 mpg.

Review continues below

The NX’s stylish lines may not be for everyone, especially in polarizing F Sport trim that adds an even larger grille and upsized wheels. The F Sport also has a buttoned-down suspension that gives it better handling, though no version of this Lexus crossover SUV is ready for a race track.

Instead, it makes a great runabout for those who don’t need lots of rear-seat space. The front seats are well-sculpted on all versions and offer good support, if limited head room especially with the optional moonroof. Cargo space is just average, owing to the short wheelbase, though the 55 cubic feet with the rear seat folded is an advantage over similar sedans.

Perhaps the 2020 NX’s biggest fault is its frustrating infotainment system, which in either standard 8.0-inch or optional 10.3-inch guise is saddled with a finicky controller and complicated software. Standard Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility helps.

Good crash-test scores and lots of safety gear add to the NX’s appeal.