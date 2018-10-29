The 2019 Lexus NX is a compact luxury crossover SUV that presents a bold- alternative to its understated German and American rivals. Following a visual refresh last year, the 2019 NX carries over with few changes, other than the deletion of Molten Pearl as a paint color on the NX 300 and newly standard Apple CarPlay compatibility.

We give the 2019 Lexus NX a score of 6.0 out of 10 overall, with extra consideration for its safety scores and standard features. (Read more about how we rate cars.)

While the NX was first considered brash for its angular looks when it launched as a 2015 model, other competitors have caught up, and we’re used to the bold looks by now. The F Sport model adds both visual and handling intrigue to the sheet metal, but inside, the NX is reserved and business-like with high-quality materials and a variety of upholstery colors.

Review continues below

What was the NX 200t became the NX 300 last year, maintaining its 235-horsepower turbo-4 and either front- or all-wheel drive with a 6-speed automatic transmission. For those looking for more frugality at the pump, the NX 300h hybrid mates an electric drive system with a 2.5-liter inline-4 for a total of 194 hp.

The NX’s strong suit is in its comfort and features, with supportive front seats that are adjustable many ways, though the rear seats are less supportive than ideal. Legroom and headroom is good for both front and rear passengers despite a shorter wheelbase than competitors, and cargo room is more generous than its sloping roofline would suggest.

The 2018 NX was an IIHS Top Safety Pick+ award winner and with no changes, should repeat the honor for 2019. It also received a 5-star overall rating from the federal government, and comes with several active safety features like automatic emergency braking as standard.

With a low base price of around $36,000, the NX is well-equipped out of the box, and offers lots of options for those looking for luxury features. The F Sport trim adds lots of styling flourishes but not much in the way of increased performance. Lexus has also finally added Apple CarPlay as standard for all 2019 NXs built from October 2018 onwards, a welcome addition because its aging infotainment system can be a pain to use.