What kind of vehicle is the 2022 Lexus LX? What does it compare to?

The redesigned LX 600 is a three-row SUV that can seat five or seven passengers—or just four in the new Ultra Luxury grade. It competes with everything from the Infiniti QX80 to the Jeep Grand Wagoneer and BMW X7.

Is the 2022 Lexus LX a good SUV?

Review continues below

The full-size SUV gets better across the board, from big improvements in both power and fuel economy, to even more standard safety and convenience features. The third row remains small, but its ability to fold flat into the floor represents another key improvement. The 2022 LX 600 earns a TCC Rating of 6.8 out of 10. (Read more about how we rate cars.)

What's new for the 2022 Lexus LX?

The redesigned Lexus LX graduates from the LX 570 to LX 600, representing a switch in its powertrain from the 5.7-liter V-8 to a 3.5-liter twin-turbo V-6 churning out 409 hp and 479 lb-ft of torque. Also used in the redesigned Toyota Tundra pickup truck, the V-6 is more powerful and makes the LX considerably quicker, and when paired with a smooth new 10-speed automatic transmission, the new engine is at least 30% more efficient than the V-8. With four-wheel drive and a 2-speed transfer case standard, the LX can conquer most reasonable off-road challenges or get up to 22 mpg on the highway. An available center locking differential and an active suspension with hydraulic springs lets LX shoppers steer ride comfort and handling dynamics to the firm side in F Sport grade or the plush side in Luxury trims.

The fourth-generation LX doesn’t look much different from its predecessor, with a large spindle grille, flat sides, and wheel sizes ranging from 18 to 22 inches. Inside, however, is a step apart that reflects the brand’s overdue commitment to new technology. Dual screens fill the center stack, and heated leather-lined seats occupy even the base model.

Most models will come with a third row of power-folding seats that fold flat in the floor, but they sit low and cramp adult-sized passengers. The second row remains as roomy as before, but the new Ultra Luxury grade swaps in reclining and massaging captain’s chairs with power ottomans that fold out from the front seat backs.

It remains to be seen if the IIHS or the NHTSA will crash test the LX, but Lexus equips the large SUV with the kind of driver-assist features most other luxury makes bundle as expensive options. It includes automatic emergency braking, adaptive cruise control, and a surround-view camera system as good for backing out of a parking spot as rumbling over a pockmarked trail.

Convenience and comfort highlights include a much improved infotainment system fronted with a 12.3-inch touchscreen with smartphone compatibility and a wireless charger. Leather upholstery, heated power front seats, and four-zone climate control also come standard, along with a good warranty and standout options.

How much does the 2022 Lexus LX cost?

The base or Standard trim costs about the same as the outgoing model at $88,245, including a $1,345 destination charge. But it has more standard and available features, as well as two new top-end trims in the F Sport and Ultra Luxury.

The Premium grade makes the most sense to us, adding power-folding third-row seats, a heated steering wheel, cooled front seats, and two USB ports for each row, among other conveniences.

The Ultra Luxury four-seater costs $128,000.

Where is the 2022 Lexus LX made?

In Japan.