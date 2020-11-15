Likes
- Stand-out style
- Soothing interior
- V-8 muscle
- Plush ride
Dislikes
- Too much style?
- Guzzling V-8
- Limited smartphone tech
- Kids-only third-row
The 2021 Lexus LX 570 is a hardened warrior ill-suited to most real-world uses, but still brimming with character.
What kind of vehicle is the 2021 Lexus LX? What does it compare to?
The 2021 Lexus LX 570 is a luxurious three-row SUV with decidedly rugged underpinnings. Compare it to the Land Rover Range Rover, Mercedes-Benz GLS-Class, BMW X7, and Toyota Land Cruiser.
Is the 2021 Lexus LX a good SUV?
In many ways, yes, the LX 570 is a terrifically over-built SUV. But for day-to-day commuting, this barge is out of touch with reality. We give it a TCC Rating of 5.4 out of 10. (Read more about how we rate cars.)
What's new for the 2021 Lexus LX?
With a basic design that’s well over a decade old, the LX 570 largely carries into 2021 unchanged. The SUV’s infotainment system gains Amazon Alexa capability (but don’t look for Apple CarPlay or Android Auto), the Sport Package is revised with new trim, and the Inspiration Series adds blacked-out exterior trim.
No matter the package, the 2021 LX is a big SUV that shares its underpinnings, profile, and V-8 power with the Toyota Land Cruiser. Where the LX differs is in the details. Its car-like dash has an infotainment system shared with Lexus’ passenger cars, and its suspension is height-adjustable with adaptive dampers.
The 5.7-liter V-8 puts out 383 horsepower and 403 lb-ft of torque, which while no match for the 500-plus figure seen in some rivals is still enough grunt to easily move this 6,000-pound SUV. An 8-speed automatic fires off smooth shifts but hardly helps fuel economy. Figure around 15 mpg—at best—in mixed driving. The LX’s speciality is in off-roading, but with a Lexus badge and a near six-digit price tag, who’s rushing to scratch one?
The LX has a plush, old-school interior. It’s a big step up to climb aboard, but once they’re you’ll find soft leather, luxurious wood trim, and high-zoot audio.Third-row jump seats are optional and work well enough for kids but not adults. Cargo space is good but not great given the dimensions; that’s a trade-off for the high ground clearance that helps give the related Land Cruiser serious rock-climbing ability. That low-hanging front bumper that makes the LX stand out in a parking lot is ready to be snagged on the first mogul, though.
The LX hasn’t been crash-tested, but it comes with a reasonable array of collision-avoidance features. While some rivals charge extra for automatic emergency braking, it’s standard here. Just don’t look for any hands-free driving tech.
How much does the 2021 Lexus LX cost?
You’ll spend at least $87,500 for an LX 570, and most stocked at dealers are three-row versions that run around $93,000.
We’d add the Luxury Package that toss in softer leather, cooled front seats, and a few other niceties. Go all in and you’ll be on the hook for six figures.
Where is the 2021 Lexus LX made?
In Japan.
2021 Lexus LX
Styling
The 2021 LX 570 remains an attention-grabber, but just how much attention you want to draw is up to you.
Is the 2021 Lexus LX a good-looking car?
By most measures, no, the LX 570 is not particularly distinguished. It’s a really-big-box SUV, relatively unchanged for a decade or more. But it’s bold in its details, and its interior is suave, so it earns a 6 out of 10 on our scale.
The LX’s pinched front end dives from the hood toward the pavement below, eating away at this SUV’s approach angle—a demerit that matters for off-roading but isn’t likely to result in a lost sale for most Lexus dealers.
Inside, the LX has a low dash with a wide infotainment screen perched up high. Infotainment controls are grouped in the center console. Lexus offers a fairly wide range of interior colors and wood trims, and warmer hues suit these curves well.
2021 Lexus LX
Performance
Powerful and soft-riding, the LX 570 is an old-school SUV.
The Lexus LX has the fittings for adventure, but it’s not pleasant to drive quickly on pavement with any curves. With a point for its drivetrain taken back for its handling, it’s a 5 here.
Is the Lexus LX 4WD?
Of course! The LX 570 is closely related to the Toyota Land Cruiser. Grabby front bumper and oversize wheels aside, it retains most of that Toyota’s serious four-wheeling ability.
How fast is the Lexus LX?
Six thousand pounds is a lot to hustle around, but the 5.7-liter V-8 is up to the task with 383 horsepower and a NASCAR-approved soundtrack. The 8-speed automatic gearbox can fumble low-speed shifting, though it’s smooth otherwise.
Underneath, the LX 570 has a retro-like ladder frame with an independent front suspension and a solid rear axle. Adaptive dampers and a height-adjustable suspension can lower the truck for somewhat easier access or raise it for somewhat more ground clearance. It’s skilled off-road, but the brand’s mismatched for the hardware it sports.
On the road, the suspension does an admirable job absorbing big bumps, especially considering the hefty 20- and 21-inch alloy wheels that wear rubber band-thin tires. Handling is ponderous but predictable, with good steering heft and decent highway tracking.
2021 Lexus LX
Comfort & Quality
The Lexus LX is gorgeous inside, though compromises abound.
Front and middle-row passengers have stretch-out space and sit on comfortable seats wrapped in soft leather, which combined with a big cargo area is enough to bump the LX 570 to a 9 out of 10 on our scale. The occasional-use third-row seats are tolerable for kids in a pinch, but don’t expect adults to be happy back there.
The front seats are soft but supportive, with lots of adjustment. Heated seats are standard and cooled seats as well as softer leather upholstery are included with the optional Luxury Package.
Materials are top-notch throughout, with few reminders that the LX 570 is built alongside base-model Land Cruisers bound for duty in war-stricken areas.
Without the third row, the LX manages a small apartment-size 140 cubic feet of cargo space. Opt for row three and you’ll lose around 5 cubic feet of space, plus you’ll have seats that block outward vision with the jump seats folded up. At least the seats are power-folding.
2021 Lexus LX
Safety
The 2021 Lexus LX 570 hasn’t been crash tested, though it comes with a good suite of safety tech.
How safe is the Lexus LX?
All signs point toward impressive safety when it comes to the 2021 Lexus LX 570, but we can’t assign a score here until the NHTSA and the IIHS test this big SUV. Don’t expect that any time soon, though.
But every LX comes with 10 airbags, automatic emergency braking with pedestrian detection, automatic high-beam headlights, lane-departure warnings, blind-spot monitors, and adaptive cruise control. None of those items are groundbreaking, but many cost extra on rivals.
2021 Lexus LX
Features
The 2021 Lexus LX is expensive for what you get.
We rate the 2021 Lexus LX at 5 out of 10 for its features. At first glance, it’s not lacking much, but a clunky infotainment system and limited smartphone connectivity cost it a point that its generous standard equipment earns back.
A base two-row LX runs about $87,500, and offers softer leather and larger wheels. Opt for the three-row and plan to spend $5,000 more, though you’ll have access to a few more options such as 19-speaker Mark Levinson audio
Which Lexus LX should I buy?
Our money would be on a base LX 570 five-seater; the softer leather would be nice, but Lexus doesn’t offer the Luxury Package in many interior trim colors.
How much is a fully loaded 2021 Lexus LX?
With all options selected, the LX 570 runs about $100,000.
2021 Lexus LX
Fuel Economy
Fuel economy in the LX is as low as it gets.
Is the 2021 Lexus LX good on gas?
Lexus may be known for thrifty hybrids, but the 2021 LX 570 lacks any hint of gasoline-electric tech. This is a massively thirsty SUV that earns just 2 out of 10 points.
The EPA says to expect 12 mpg city, 16 highway, 14 combined, and Lexus would prefer you use costlier premium unleaded fuel. We’ve seen better fuel economy in real-world use, but 1 to 2 mpg above the EPA’s results is still not very good.