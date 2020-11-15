What kind of vehicle is the 2021 Lexus LX? What does it compare to?

The 2021 Lexus LX 570 is a luxurious three-row SUV with decidedly rugged underpinnings. Compare it to the Land Rover Range Rover, Mercedes-Benz GLS-Class, BMW X7, and Toyota Land Cruiser.

Is the 2021 Lexus LX a good SUV?

In many ways, yes, the LX 570 is a terrifically over-built SUV. But for day-to-day commuting, this barge is out of touch with reality. We give it a TCC Rating of 5.4 out of 10. (Read more about how we rate cars.)

What's new for the 2021 Lexus LX?

With a basic design that’s well over a decade old, the LX 570 largely carries into 2021 unchanged. The SUV’s infotainment system gains Amazon Alexa capability (but don’t look for Apple CarPlay or Android Auto), the Sport Package is revised with new trim, and the Inspiration Series adds blacked-out exterior trim.

No matter the package, the 2021 LX is a big SUV that shares its underpinnings, profile, and V-8 power with the Toyota Land Cruiser. Where the LX differs is in the details. Its car-like dash has an infotainment system shared with Lexus’ passenger cars, and its suspension is height-adjustable with adaptive dampers.

The 5.7-liter V-8 puts out 383 horsepower and 403 lb-ft of torque, which while no match for the 500-plus figure seen in some rivals is still enough grunt to easily move this 6,000-pound SUV. An 8-speed automatic fires off smooth shifts but hardly helps fuel economy. Figure around 15 mpg—at best—in mixed driving. The LX’s speciality is in off-roading, but with a Lexus badge and a near six-digit price tag, who’s rushing to scratch one?

The LX has a plush, old-school interior. It’s a big step up to climb aboard, but once they’re you’ll find soft leather, luxurious wood trim, and high-zoot audio.Third-row jump seats are optional and work well enough for kids but not adults. Cargo space is good but not great given the dimensions; that’s a trade-off for the high ground clearance that helps give the related Land Cruiser serious rock-climbing ability. That low-hanging front bumper that makes the LX stand out in a parking lot is ready to be snagged on the first mogul, though.

The LX hasn’t been crash-tested, but it comes with a reasonable array of collision-avoidance features. While some rivals charge extra for automatic emergency braking, it’s standard here. Just don’t look for any hands-free driving tech.

How much does the 2021 Lexus LX cost?

You’ll spend at least $87,500 for an LX 570, and most stocked at dealers are three-row versions that run around $93,000.

We’d add the Luxury Package that toss in softer leather, cooled front seats, and a few other niceties. Go all in and you’ll be on the hook for six figures.

Where is the 2021 Lexus LX made?

In Japan.