The 2020 Lexus LX 570 makes no effort to be subtle. The big SUV's brash styling, strong engine, and prodigious thirst are balanced by a plush interior and cosseting ride. On our scale, the new Lexus LX rates 5.4 out of 10. (Read more about how we rate cars.)

The LX shares its basic design with the Toyota Land Cruiser, though the two differ in exterior and interior styling, infotainment software, and suspension equipment. This year, the LX 570 adds a new Sport package that can be had on the three-row model in a wider array of interior hues.

A 5.7-liter V-8 sends 383 horsepower to all four wheels through an 8-speed automatic transmission. That’s enough power to motivate the 6,000-pound beast with more authority than many drivers might expect. The truck chassis helps the LX confidently tow up to 7,000 pounds, though doing so drops fuel economy from atrocious to unbelievable. Few vehicles guzzle at the same rate as the Lexus LX.

Underneath, the height-adjustable suspension can be lowered for easier access and raised to go off-road. A host of four-wheeling modes deliver impressive off-road ability, though the low-hanging front bumper will be awfully expensive to replace should it be wedged against a rock.

Inside, the LX is as plush as anything else in the Lexus lineup, and optional softer leathers and open-pore wood trim deliver a designer appearance. If only the tech team had been given the same marching orders. The standard 12.3-inch display is large, but that’s its only asset. Don’t look for Apple or Android compatibility.

Comfortable front and second-row seats make the LX a posh explorer. The optional third-row seats work in a pinch for kids but block the view out when stowed. Think hard about whether you need them.

Though the truck hasn’t been crash tested, it hits most active safety tech marks.