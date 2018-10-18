The 2019 Lexus LX 570 marries go-anywhere ability with edgy styling. It’s a beast ready for the wilds—even if those wilds are manicured lawns and leafy boulevards.

Its styling may not be for everyone, but the LX 570 bests the Land Cruiser in key ways that have made the Lexus more popular than the Toyota. We rate the 2019 LX 570 at 5.8 out of 10. (Read more about how we rate cars.)

Underneath its toney looks and soft leather, the LX 570 is a Toyota Land Cruiser. The two share a muscular V-8 engine, rugged four-wheel drive, rock-hopping ground clearance, and the ability to seat up to eight passengers.

After adding a five-seat model to the lineup last year, the LX 570 adds Amazon Alexa compatibility for 2019. Unchanged are its 383-horsepower 5.7-liter V-8, 8-speed automatic transmission, and full-time four-wheel drive. Unlike the Land Cruiser, the LX 570 has a hydraulic height-adjustable suspension that gives it a creamy ride over any kind of terrain.

The LX 570 doesn’t hide its heft as well as some rivals when hustled down a curvy road, such as the Land Rover Range Rover or Mercedes-Benz GLS-Class, however. Fuel consumption also pales compared to rivals with hybrid tech.

The LX 570 pampers inside with soft leather, fine wood, and a car-like design. Numerous trim and upholstery options allow for a fair amount of personalization. The front seats are chair-like with a commanding view of the road ahead, while the second row has good space for three adults. Row three—which is optional in the LX 570, mandatory in the Land Cruiser—powers away when not in use but is best for kids.

Though Amazon Alexa compatibility is now part of the LX 570’s repertoire, its infotainment software is frustrating and is primarily accessed via a bulky, computer mouse-like controller.

Another point in the Lexus’ favor is its long warranty and its dealers’ reputation for impeccable service.