2022 Lexus LS LS 500 RWD Angular Front Exterior View
2022 Lexus LS LS 500 RWD Angular Rear Exterior View
2022 Lexus LS LS 500 RWD Rear Exterior View
2022 Lexus LS LS 500 RWD Front Exterior View
2022 Lexus LS LS 500 RWD Side Exterior View
2022 Lexus LS LS 500 RWD Open Doors
2022 Lexus LS LS 500 RWD Rear Seats
2022 Lexus LS LS 500 RWD Front Seats
2022 Lexus LS LS 500 RWD Trunk
2022 Lexus LS LS 500 RWD Steering Wheel
2022 Lexus LS LS 500 RWD Instrument Cluster
2022 Lexus LS LS 500 RWD Engine
2022 Lexus LS LS 500 RWD Gear Shift
2022 Lexus LS LS 500 RWD Instrument Panel
2022 Lexus LS LS 500 RWD Dashboard
2022 Lexus LS LS 500 RWD Temperature Controls
2022 Lexus LS LS 500 RWD Audio System
2022 Lexus LS LS 500 RWD Grille
2022 Lexus LS LS 500 RWD Door Controls
2022 Lexus LS LS 500 RWD Headlight
2022 Lexus LS LS 500 RWD Mirror
2022 Lexus LS LS 500 RWD Air Vents
2022 Lexus LS LS 500 RWD Door Handle
2022 Lexus LS LS 500 RWD Tail Light
2022 Lexus LS LS 500 RWD Wheel Cap
2022 Lexus LS LS 500 RWD Wheel Cap
2021 Lexus LS LS 500 RWD Angular Front Exterior View
2021 Lexus LS LS 500 RWD Angular Rear Exterior View
2021 Lexus LS LS 500 RWD Angular Rear Exterior View
2021 Lexus LS 500 AWD
2021 Lexus LS LS 500 RWD Rear Exterior View
2021 Lexus LS LS 500 RWD Front Exterior View
2021 Lexus LS LS 500 RWD Rear Exterior View
2021 Lexus LS LS 500 RWD Side Exterior View
2021 Lexus LS LS 500 RWD Side Exterior View
2021 Lexus LS LS 500 RWD Front Exterior View
2021 Lexus LS LS 500 RWD Trunk
2021 Lexus LS LS 500 RWD Front Seats
2021 Lexus LS LS 500 RWD Rear Seats
2021 Lexus LS LS 500 RWD Front Seats
2021 Lexus LS LS 500 RWD Open Doors
2021 Lexus LS LS 500 RWD Open Doors
2021 Lexus LS LS 500 RWD Trunk
2021 Lexus LS LS 500 RWD Rear Seats
2021 Lexus LS LS 500 RWD Gear Shift
2021 Lexus LS LS 500 RWD Engine
2021 Lexus LS LS 500 RWD Steering Wheel
2021 Lexus LS LS 500 RWD Engine
2021 Lexus LS LS 500 RWD Steering Wheel
2021 Lexus LS LS 500 RWD Dashboard
2021 Lexus LS LS 500 RWD Instrument Panel
2021 Lexus LS LS 500 RWD Gear Shift
2021 Lexus LS LS 500 RWD Instrument Cluster
2021 Lexus LS LS 500 RWD Instrument Panel
2021 Lexus LS LS 500 RWD Instrument Cluster
2021 Lexus LS LS 500 RWD Dashboard
2021 Lexus LS LS 500 RWD Grille
2021 Lexus LS LS 500 RWD Temperature Controls
2021 Lexus LS LS 500 RWD Grille
2021 Lexus LS LS 500 RWD Audio System
2021 Lexus LS LS 500 RWD Audio System
2021 Lexus LS LS 500 RWD Temperature Controls
2021 Lexus LS LS 500 RWD Air Vents
2021 Lexus LS LS 500 RWD Wheel Cap
2021 Lexus LS LS 500 RWD Door Controls
2021 Lexus LS LS 500 RWD Door Controls
2021 Lexus LS LS 500 RWD Mirror
2021 Lexus LS LS 500 RWD Tail Light
2021 Lexus LS LS 500 RWD Door Handle
2021 Lexus LS LS 500 RWD Wheel Cap
2021 Lexus LS LS 500 RWD Air Vents
2021 Lexus LS LS 500 RWD Tail Light
2021 Lexus LS LS 500 RWD Door Handle
2022
The Car Connection
2022
The Car Connection

The Car Connection Expert Review

Andrew Ganz Andrew Ganz Senior Editor
January 21, 2022

Buying tip

Few automakers marry sophistication and hybrid frugality the way Lexus does with its LS 500h.

The 2022 Lexus LS presents an appealing blend of style, luxury, and above all attention to detail, even if rivals can be more fun to drive.

What kind of vehicle is the 2022 Lexus LS? What does it compare to?

The 2022 Lexus LS is a full-size sedan available in an optional hybrid configuration. It competes with the Mercedes-Benz S-Class, BMW 7-Series, and Tesla Model S. 

Is the 2022 Lexus LS a good car?

Interest in full-size luxury sedans may be waning, but those who do find themselves taking delivery of a new Lexus LS will find a sublime sedan with thrilling details. It’s a 7.4 out of 10 on the TCC scale. (Read more about how we rate cars.)

What's new for the 2022 Lexus LS?

Light tweaks for 2022 include revised headlights and additional interior trim options, plus a few minor underhood revisions designed to make the engine quieter. A limited-edition Inspiration Series trim package is added to the LS 500h, which bows late in the 2022 model year. 

The LS remains a big flagship sedan that puts a major emphasis on rear-seat room. Sharp-looking but somewhat subtle, at least against the more flamboyant Mercedes-Benz S-Class, the LS is a status symbol that doesn’t scream about its wealth. Such is the Lexus way. 

Inside, the car is understated at a glance but can be mind-blowing in its attention to detail. From cut glass to ultra-thin foil appliques, the LS reminds us that luxury is about more than just glossy wood trim.

Lexus offers a pair of V-6 engines. The LS 500 uses a turbocharged V-6 to hustle 416 hp to the rear or all four wheels through a 10-speed automatic transmission. The LS 500h makes use of a naturally aspirated V-6 paired with an electric motor and a small lithium-ion battery pack for low-guilt mid-20s mpg and good performance. 

No LS is truly fun to drive, and the ride can be a touch wallowy for our tastes. Still, there’s no question that this four-door is a serene cruiser. 

The LS wants for little when it comes to luxury features, and standard safety tech includes the usual smorgasbord of crash-avoidance tech. More advanced functionality that can steer this car out of the way of pedestrians or automatically switch lanes can be found on the options list. 

How much does the 2022 Lexus LS cost?

A base 2022 Lexus LS costs about $77,000, while optional equipment can push its price well north of six figures. Generally speaking, the LS is cheaper than most of its rivals. 

Where is the 2022 Lexus LS made?

In Japan.

7

2022 Lexus LS

Styling

Its basic lines may be a few years old, but the Lexus LS still intrigues with its details.

Is the Lexus LS a good-looking car?

By conventional standards, the Lexus LS may be a bit too busy in its overall styling. Observe it up close, however, and this four-door easily earns a 7 out of 10 just for its interior details alone. 

New headlights this year mark exterior changes to a design that is starting to look a little familiar—even if it’s not a car we see on the road all that often. F Sport versions have upsized wheels and sporty-looking bumpers that fuss up this sedan’s basic elegance.

The LS works best in non-F Sport form inside, too. Devote some time to looking through the considerable number of interior combinations Lexus offers before buying yours. From fine cut glass to various types of wood and aluminum and even a new pressed-foil look, there is a trim for everyone here. Lexus may not offer the wild depth of combinations available in the costlier Mercedes S-Class, but what’s here is bound to delight.

7

2022 Lexus LS

Performance

With land yacht moves, the Lexus LS is a modern interpretation of classic luxury.

Is the Lexus LS 4WD?

It can be. All-wheel drive costs about $3,300. 

How fast is the Lexus LS?

Plenty quick, though don’t look for a version to rival AMG Benzes and M BMWs. 

That’s OK with us. 

LS 500s use a twin-turbocharged V-6 rated at 416 hp, which delivers good thrust from any speed with virtually no lag. The 10-speed automatic transmission can fumble a bit at city speeds but responds quickly when needed. 

LS 500h versions use a naturally aspirated V-6 offset by an electric motor, which is good for 354 hp but feels nearly as quick in town. Only in highway passing does the LS 500 prove the stronger choice. 

The LS rides softly, with a little too much spring in its step for our taste. Its steering can also feel a little light and feedback-free at times. An optional air suspension makes a big difference, but the LS doesn’t ride with the same buttoned-down feel of a Mercedes-Benz S-Class. That’s not to say its ride is poor—it’s just different. 

One thing is for sure, though: The LS isolates like few (if any) other cars on the planet. 

10

2022 Lexus LS

Comfort & Quality

Few cars at any price boast a more lavish cabin than the 2022 Lexus LS.

Space and grace combine in the 2022 Lexus LS. This is one masterful cabin, even in base form for less than $80,000. Every passenger has stretch-out room, materials and assembly are top notch, and attention to detail is unparalleled. The trunk is even somewhat large by sedan standards. We wind up at an easy 10 out of 10. 

Front seats with 28 ways of power adjustment offer spectacular support. Rear-seat riders are in their own ZIP code. With the 22-way power-adjustable seats included with the Executive package, they may not want to leave, either.

The standard leather is good, optional semi-aniline hides even better. Myriad trim combinations inside need to be seen up close; etched glass and ultra-thin foil are especially delightful.

With a 17-cubic-foot trunk, the LS even has room for plenty of luggage compared to typical big sedans.

2022 Lexus LS

Safety

The 2022 Lexus LS offers flagship-grade crash-avoidance tech.

How safe is the Lexus LS?

We can’t assign a score here since neither the NHTSA nor the IIHS has tested this big sedan, and they’re not likely to.

What we can say is that the 2022 Lexus LS comes standard with a good array of tech and offers even better collision-avoidance features. An option package adds the ability to change lanes at the tap of a turn signal stalk. Some rivals offer hands-off driving capability, but the Lexus system is notable for just how smoothly it operates. That alone may encourage drivers to keep it activated. 

9

2022 Lexus LS

Features

The 2022 Lexus LS is beautifully appointed, but not quite as decadent as some rivals.

The 2022 Lexus LS is not an exercise in restraint, but it may look so compared to some of its competitors. This lineup tops out about where some of its German competitors begin, so it’s easy enough to overlook the fact that it is not as opulent.

We rate it at a 9 out of 10 thanks to a big warranty, a big infotainment screen, and a wide array of standard and optional features. 

Every LS comes with a 4-year/50,000-mile warranty plus Lexus will pick up the tab for the first two service visits. 

One caveat: as of this writing, Lexus has not released pricing for the 2022 LS 500h. Our score is based on the LS 500.

Which Lexus LS should I buy?

The LS 500 starts at around $77,000, or about $80,000 with all-wheel drive. All things considered, that’s not a bad value for a sedan with nice leather seats, heated front seats, a 12.3-inch touchscreen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, active safety tech, and many other features we expect to find in a luxury sedan. BMW and Mercedes charge that much for reasonably well-equipped versions of mid-size sedans, let alone flagships. 

We’d still spend extra for the Interior Upgrade Package with its softer leather, 28-way seats with massage, and wider range of interior trims. 

An additional $9,000 or so buys the Luxury Package with its adaptive air suspension and individually-adjustable rear seats, while the Executive Package with Kiriko Glass Trim swaps in ultra-plush thrones akin to those American Airlines puts in its swankiest transcontinental flights.  If you know, you know, and if you do, you’re probably just fine with the $24,000 upgrade from a base LS 500. That’s only a few JFK to LAX flights, after all. 

How much is a fully loaded Lexus LS?

Lexus wants around $113,000 for a fully equipped LS 500. Ironically, that’s exactly where the Mercedes S-Class begins. 

4

2022 Lexus LS

Fuel Economy

The 2022 Lexus LS is one of the least-gluttonous big luxury sedans.

Is the Lexus LS good on gas?

In LS 500h form, this big sedan delivers remarkably palatable fuel consumption. Its 22 mpg city, 29 highway, 25 combined rating is quite good for a big sedan.

The LS 500 is not as frugal, though even its 18/29/22 mpg rating with rear-wheel drive and 17/27/21 mpg all-wheel-drive scores aren’t terrible.

Overall, we rate the 2022 LS at a 4 out of 10.

The Car Connection Consumer Review

Rate and Review your car for The Car Connection! Tell us your own ratings for a vehicle you own. Rate your car on Performance, Safety, Features and more.
Write a Review
7.4
Overall
Expert Rating
Rating breakdown on a scale of 1 to 10?
Styling 7
Performance 7
Comfort & Quality 10
Safety N/A
Features 9
Fuel Economy 4
