What kind of vehicle is the 2022 Lexus LS? What does it compare to?

The 2022 Lexus LS is a full-size sedan available in an optional hybrid configuration. It competes with the Mercedes-Benz S-Class, BMW 7-Series, and Tesla Model S.

Is the 2022 Lexus LS a good car?

Interest in full-size luxury sedans may be waning, but those who do find themselves taking delivery of a new Lexus LS will find a sublime sedan with thrilling details. It’s a 7.4 out of 10 on the TCC scale. (Read more about how we rate cars.)

What's new for the 2022 Lexus LS?

Light tweaks for 2022 include revised headlights and additional interior trim options, plus a few minor underhood revisions designed to make the engine quieter. A limited-edition Inspiration Series trim package is added to the LS 500h, which bows late in the 2022 model year.

The LS remains a big flagship sedan that puts a major emphasis on rear-seat room. Sharp-looking but somewhat subtle, at least against the more flamboyant Mercedes-Benz S-Class, the LS is a status symbol that doesn’t scream about its wealth. Such is the Lexus way.

Inside, the car is understated at a glance but can be mind-blowing in its attention to detail. From cut glass to ultra-thin foil appliques, the LS reminds us that luxury is about more than just glossy wood trim.

Lexus offers a pair of V-6 engines. The LS 500 uses a turbocharged V-6 to hustle 416 hp to the rear or all four wheels through a 10-speed automatic transmission. The LS 500h makes use of a naturally aspirated V-6 paired with an electric motor and a small lithium-ion battery pack for low-guilt mid-20s mpg and good performance.

No LS is truly fun to drive, and the ride can be a touch wallowy for our tastes. Still, there’s no question that this four-door is a serene cruiser.

The LS wants for little when it comes to luxury features, and standard safety tech includes the usual smorgasbord of crash-avoidance tech. More advanced functionality that can steer this car out of the way of pedestrians or automatically switch lanes can be found on the options list.

How much does the 2022 Lexus LS cost?

A base 2022 Lexus LS costs about $77,000, while optional equipment can push its price well north of six figures. Generally speaking, the LS is cheaper than most of its rivals.

Where is the 2022 Lexus LS made?

In Japan.