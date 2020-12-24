What kind of vehicle is the 2021 Lexus LS? What does it compare to?

The 2021 Lexus LS is a big luxury sedan that rivals the Genesis G90, the BMW 7-Series, and even the Tesla Model S.

Is the 2021 Lexus LS a good car/SUV?

Designed to appeal more to luxury car traditionalists than those looking for a big, sporty four-door, the LS is a plush cruiser with an extensive back seat. We rate it at 7.4 out of 10. (Read more about how we rate cars.)

What's new for the 2021 Lexus LS?

For 2021, Lexus has tweaked its big sedan’s headlights and taillights and swapped out a wonky infotainment interface for a touchscreen.

The LS is a big sedan that comes in a single wheelbase prioritizing rear-seat leg room, though front-seat riders will hardly complain. The big sedan is stylish, but understated compared to other Lexus models, and its interior can be incredibly opulent with the right options.

Optional extras include power-adjustable rear seats with heating, cooling, and massaging, as well as high-zoot Mark Levinson audio. No LS is basic inside, but spending extra will open up exotic wood trim and even gorgeous cut glass.

Two V-6 engines are offered. LS 500 sedans have 416 horsepower hustled rearward or to all four corners through a 10-speed automatic gearbox, and they have silky, strong thrust accordingly.

The LS 500h swaps in a smaller 1.1-kwh lithium-ion battery pack to work with a naturally-aspirated V-6 and a trick gearbox. The combination delivers good fuel economy and decent power. Look for mid-20s fuel economy combined with the hybrid.

Standard safety fare includes adaptive cruise control and lane-departure warnings, while a more advanced system that can steer this big sedan away from pedestrians or change lanes at the tap of a turn signal is optional.

How much does the 2021 Lexus LS cost?

The 2021 Lexus LS lineup begins just south of $80,000 and climbs to about $105,000. A well-equipped LS 500h runs about $95,000, depending on which interior trim you select.

Where is the 2021 Lexus LS made?

In Japan.