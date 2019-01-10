From its lofty perch at the top of its lineup, the 2019 Lexus LS sedan can see the future coming. The world of leather-lined four-doors snaking their way up driveways of the well-heeled is coming to an end, with crossover SUVs ready to take over.

Even Lexus has a new flagship crossover SUV on the way, which will almost certainly relegate the model that vaulted Lexus over Mercedes and BMW in 1990 to the back corner of showrooms.

But the 2019 Lexus LS is prepared for what’s to come here. It’s ready for another market, a flashy four-door that feels more at home in Beijing than in Baltimore.

The 2019 LS earns a solid 7.4 out of 10 on our scale. It’s supremely comfortable, built to a standard rarely seen, and can be fitted with luxury features unimaginable even a few years ago. (Read more about how we rate cars.)

This year, the LS gains new wheel designs and finally gets Apple CarPlay compatibility paired with Amazon Alexa.

The LS comes in three versions: the rear- or all-wheel drive LS 500, the LS 500 F Sport, and the hybrid LS 500h. All share a long, tapered body that blends the brand’s “spindle” grille with more voluptuous curves than other models sitting across the showroom. Inside, the LS better channels the future with its horizontal lines dressed up in a variety of wood or aluminum trims or even crystal interior trim.

Underhood, the LS 500 uses a twin-turbo V-6 that’s new to the brand to put 416 horsepower to the ground via a 10-speed automatic transmission. The LS 500h swaps in an older V-6 paired to lithium-ion batteries and electric motors. Acceleration is brisk thanks to 354 horsepower, but the 33-mpg highway rating is even more impressive. Unfortunately, Lexus piped in fake noises that make the LS 500h sound like a video game.

Standard coil springs give the LS a good, if perhaps too plush ride, but most models are likely to leave dealer lots with an air suspension paired with adaptive dampers instead. The LS doesn’t have an especially athletic feel, even in F Sport guise, and its suspension seems tuned to swallow poor pavement instead of slicing across a curvy road. Dull steering doesn’t help.

Where the LS comes into its own is inside. Its seats are plush, supportive, and ready for the days when cars will motivate themselves from point A to point B and back. Its 28-way adjustable front seats are covered in fine leather and its Mark Levinson audio system belts out tunes. This year’s addition of Apple CarPlay is a welcome one that relieves drivers most of the frustration of dealing with Lexus’ infotainment software.

The LS hasn’t been crash-tested by either the NHTSA or the IIHS and likely never will be. However, its collision-avoidance suite is substantial, including automatic emergency braking and adaptive cruise control.