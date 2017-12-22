Pour one out for the sedan. While SUV sales power the car industry, traditional four-doors have wilted on the sales charts, save for a stalwart or two.

The 2018 Lexus LS bows on that crowded stage. For its breakthrough moment, the LS breaks down what it’s stood for in the past. The pursuit of perfection gets dialed back, while the pursuit of engine sounds, funky crystal trim, brown paint, and 10-speed transmissions hits full throttle.

It steams ahead in three different versions: as the Lexus LS 500 in rear- or all-wheel drive; as the LS 500 F Sport; and as the LS 500h hybrid.

The 2018 LS earns a good 7.6 overall rating on our overall scale thanks to its supreme comfort, quality, and opulent features. (Read more about how we rate cars.)

The style assigned to the new LS isn’t quite as successful as that of the LC coupe that nominally shares its platform. The LS shape grows longer, more tapered, more glassy, and more gently outrageous. It stakes out territory new to Lexus, not necessarily new to the rest of the luxury realm. The cabin does that more effectively. It chucks balance and temper out the window, and dresses to kill in horizon-spanning lines, outre light and dark hardwoods, aluminum, and even quilted fabric and cut glass.

The LS has two of Lexus’ most advanced powertrains, but performance excels more in the straight-ahead direction. A new twin-turbo V-6 pulses with 416 horsepower and runs it through a 10-speed automatic with a smart head on its shoulders. On the alternative route, an older V-6 with new lithium-ion batteries and electric motors and an ingenious transmission doles out 354 hp, very quick acceleration, up to 33 mpg highway, and too much amplified engine noise for our taste. Both can be fitted with air springs and adaptive shocks and exotic steering hardware, and with them the LS has remarkable range in its road manners. Still, it’s biased toward lots of wheel travel and its steering doesn’t have much feel, on center or otherwise. An F Sport edition tames the springy feel and doesn’t induce much harshness, despite its lower-profile run-flat tires and big 20-inch wheels.

The LS cabin’s grown, and with no short-wheelbase model on the horizon, it’s on par with its luxury rivals. The acquired-taste styling of the cabin aside, the LS has 28-way adjustable seats, plenty of space, and an expansive back seat where available executive seats can stretch out, airline-style, while a touchpad governs climate and audio controls. There’s a chauffeur-driven market in mind here, and on a map it looks a lot like China.

No crash-test data exists yet, but the new Lexus LS has blind-spot monitors, adaptive cruise control, and forward-collision warnings. Surround-view cameras are an option, along with pedestrian-detection alerts and a widescreen head-up display. Lexus fits the LS with beautiful blond wood and tan leather if you want, or rich mocha tones, or a Louboutin-inspired red-and-black scheme. A 23-speaker, 2,400-watt audio system delivers rich fidelity, but we’d chuck the LS infotainment system for something simpler if we could–but Lexus doesn’t offer Apple CarPlay or Android Auto compatibility.