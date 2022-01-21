What kind of vehicle is the 2022 Lexus LC? What does it compare to?

The 2022 Lexus LC lineup comes in coupe and convertible forms to rival the BMW 8-Series, Mercedes-Benz SL, and Porsche 911, among others.

Is the 2022 Lexus LC a good car?

The 2022 Lexus LC is a stunning choice with spectacular performance matched by runway style. Only a tight interior holds it back to a TCC Rating of 6.8 out of 10. (Read more about how we rate cars.)

What's new for the 2022 Lexus LC?

A few packaging tweaks and new availability of a Bespoke Build custom order program mark 2022 for this coupe and convertible lineup.

The LC comes in coupe and convertible form, though the latter is offered only as an LC 500 with the V-8 engine. Gorgeous styling outside marries a spectacular interior awash in fragrant leather in most versions. While Lexus doesn’t offer the maddening degree of customization that Porsche does with its 911, the designers chose well with the handful of combinations available.

So too did engineers. The base V-8 puts out 471 hp through a 10-speed automatic transmission for thrilling acceleration matched to a spectacular soundtrack. The LC 500h is nearly as quick, even though its hybrid V-6 setup is down to just 354 hp. Credit there is due to a slick CVT paired with a 4-speed automatic. This unique setup works seamlessly to make the most of all that power.

The LC is a heavy car—think 4,500 or so pounds—but it drives like a lighter, sportier choice. The Torsen limited-slip rear differential on the options list is worthwhile to help put power to the pavement, though we’re less sold on the optional (and costly) rear-wheel steering.

Standard fare is good but not spectacular. The 10.3-inch infotainment screen features the expected smartphone projection but has a somewhat clunky interface. At least active safety tech sometimes optional on competitors comes standard across the range.

How much does the 2022 Lexus LC cost?

The LC 500 starts a little below $100,000 and can climb to about $113,000. A new Bespoke Build package this year lets shoppers pick and choose from various trim pieces.

Where is the 2022 Lexus LC made?

In Japan.