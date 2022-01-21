Likes
- Brilliant design
- Ferocious V-8
- Surprising hybrid
- Responsive chassis
- Divine roadster
Dislikes
- Somewhat annoying infotainment
- Relatively limited customization
- LC 500h lacks aural verve
- Very heavy
The 2022 Lexus LC offers a masterful blend of performance, style, and pampering.
What kind of vehicle is the 2022 Lexus LC? What does it compare to?
The 2022 Lexus LC lineup comes in coupe and convertible forms to rival the BMW 8-Series, Mercedes-Benz SL, and Porsche 911, among others.
Is the 2022 Lexus LC a good car?
The 2022 Lexus LC is a stunning choice with spectacular performance matched by runway style. Only a tight interior holds it back to a TCC Rating of 6.8 out of 10. (Read more about how we rate cars.)
What's new for the 2022 Lexus LC?
A few packaging tweaks and new availability of a Bespoke Build custom order program mark 2022 for this coupe and convertible lineup.
The LC comes in coupe and convertible form, though the latter is offered only as an LC 500 with the V-8 engine. Gorgeous styling outside marries a spectacular interior awash in fragrant leather in most versions. While Lexus doesn’t offer the maddening degree of customization that Porsche does with its 911, the designers chose well with the handful of combinations available.
So too did engineers. The base V-8 puts out 471 hp through a 10-speed automatic transmission for thrilling acceleration matched to a spectacular soundtrack. The LC 500h is nearly as quick, even though its hybrid V-6 setup is down to just 354 hp. Credit there is due to a slick CVT paired with a 4-speed automatic. This unique setup works seamlessly to make the most of all that power.
The LC is a heavy car—think 4,500 or so pounds—but it drives like a lighter, sportier choice. The Torsen limited-slip rear differential on the options list is worthwhile to help put power to the pavement, though we’re less sold on the optional (and costly) rear-wheel steering.
Standard fare is good but not spectacular. The 10.3-inch infotainment screen features the expected smartphone projection but has a somewhat clunky interface. At least active safety tech sometimes optional on competitors comes standard across the range.
How much does the 2022 Lexus LC cost?
The LC 500 starts a little below $100,000 and can climb to about $113,000. A new Bespoke Build package this year lets shoppers pick and choose from various trim pieces.
Where is the 2022 Lexus LC made?
In Japan.
2022 Lexus LC
Styling
Still breathtaking a few years on, the Lexus LC wears proper flagship lines.
Is the Lexus LC a good-looking car?
Few cars have the presence of the 2022 Lexus LC. Critics may complain about its spindle grille and the occasional muddy detail, but overall this coupe and convertible lineup is guaranteed a spot up front at any valet. It’s an easy 10 on our scale.
The LC channels the defunct LFA supercar with its sleek silhouette, but it differs in its details. Hatpin-esque LED headlights flank the best interpretation of Lexus’ controversial grille yet. From the side, the LC is both voluptuous and taut, a muscular coupe that doesn’t resort to trendy tack-ons. It’s just as elegant from the rear with delicate taillights and integrated exhaust pipes. It’s an outrageous design that doesn’t come across as ostentatious.
Inside, the LC may be even better. The driver-centric dash wears many hides punctuated by screens and the occasional switch and knob. Even passengers have their own cocoon that feels rewarding, not distant. Opt for the semi-aniline nut brown hue and you may never want to leave.
2022 Lexus LC
Performance
The Lexus LC is a delight to drive in any situation.
Is the Lexus LC 4WD?
No, these are rear-wheel-drive cars.
How fast is the Lexus LC?
The standard LC 500 offers muscle car sounds and thrust from its 471-hp 5.0-liter V-8, which pours on power through a 10-speed automatic transmission and an optional (and very worthwhile) limited-slip rear differential. The optional sport exhaust system makes the most of this engine’s aural experience, but even those who would rather turn up the stereo will appreciate 0-60 mph in 4.4 seconds, though convertibles are a smidge heavier and slower.
That’s not to say that the LC 500h is a slowpoke. Its 3.5-liter V-6 and hybrid setup deliver a net 354 hp, which doesn’t sound like much for a luxury coupe. Performance is impressive with remarkably linear acceleration made possible via the ultra-trick gearbox that combines a CVT with a conventional 4-speed. There’s a ratio here for every need.
These are heavy coupes, but they drive like relative lightweights thanks to amazing balance, poise, and steering feel. Even base cars without optional rear-wheel steering slice through winding roads and make themselves somewhat at home on track. If we were spending your money, we’d stick with the standard rear suspension setup but opt for the Torsen differential.
Overall, those assets—power, poise, and handling—bring the LC to an 8 out of 10.
2022 Lexus LC
Comfort & Quality
The 2022 Lexus LC lacks grand touring-level interior space.
The Lexus LC boasts a stunning interior with comfortable seats, but you’ll want to investigate a roof basket for road trips. Maybe FedEx offers a rewards program?
We rate the LC at 4 out of 10. It wins points for its ravishing design but loses them for comical back seats and storage.
Skip the base leather for the optional semi-aniline hides, as nearly every LC buyer is likely to do, and you’ll find all-day comfort from plush seats. Just don’t plan to go far, however, since the LC offers give or take five cubic feet—think carry-on suitcase—luggage capacity in either coupe or convertible form. The rear seats double as extra storage, but you won’t be shoving much more than a soft duffle bag back there. Even small-item storage is fairly tough for much more than an errant cell phone.
Then again, coupes are generally not about practicality. The LC scores highly for its fit and finish and attention to detail.
2022 Lexus LC
Safety
This pretty face hasn’t met a crash-test wall.
How safe is the Lexus LC?
Odds are in the 2022 Lexus LC’s favor, though neither federal nor independent testers have smacked one into a wall in the name of crash safety.
As a result, we can’t assign a score here.
Automatic emergency braking, lane-departure warnings, adaptive cruise control, and blind-spot monitors are all standard fare. A head-up display and an automatic parking system that could pay for itself the first time it doesn’t curb a wheel are optional. The LC does not offer the hands-free self-driving tech seen on some rivals.
2022 Lexus LC
Features
The 2022 Lexus LC is well-equipped, but not quite as lavish as its price tag suggests.
The Lexus LC checks all the megabuck basics, with its multi-adjustable seats, leather seats, and active safety tech. While its 10.3-inch infotainment includes Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and Amazon Alexa, its interface is not great. We rate the 2022 Lexus LC at a 7 out of 10, bolstered in part by a 4-year/50,000-mile warranty.
Which Lexus LC should I buy?
That mostly depends on what body style you prefer. Coupes cost about $95,000 and convertibles are around $102,000. The LC 500h comes only as a hardtop for about $100,000. A glass roof is optional on coupes for something of a wide-open spaces feel.
Options are bundled into packages, aside from this year’s new Bespoke Build trim. If you’re in the market for a personal luxury coupe, the Touring package seems like a no-brainer to us with its softer leather and Mark Levinson audio system. Optional rear-wheel steering, upsized wheels, and a Torsen limited-slip rear differential enhance handling, too.
How much is a fully loaded Lexus LC?
A new Bespoke Build package this year doesn’t quite drape the 2022 Lexus LC in Porsche-like customizability, although the package does offer far more tweaks for buyers willing to wait for their car to be built.
Lexus reserves Bespoke Build pricing for those actually going through the ordering process, but figure a top-end price near the $113,000 for a loaded-up LC Convertible.
2022 Lexus LC
Fuel Economy
The LC 500h hybrid offers low-guilt luxury.
Is the Lexus LC good on gas?
Gas-only versions are decidedly thirsty, but the LC 500h delivers mid-size sedan-like economy with far more power and style.
We rate this lineup at 5 for mileage based on the hybrid’s 26 mpg city, 34 highway, 29 combined.
Base LC 500 coupes guzzle at a rate of 16/25/19 mpg and droptops are even worse at 15/25/18 mpg.