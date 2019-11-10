The 2020 Lexus LC is not a car for introverts. Its sharp lines draw attention in even the most crowded parking lots, and its prodigious power puts it in genuine sports-car territory. It’s not perfect, but it does many things exceptionally well. We rate the 2020 LC at 7 out of 10. (Read more about how we rate cars.)

The 2020 LC leans more toward comfort than it does performance, though its straight-line acceleration is on the cusp of supercardom. The base LC 500 is the faster and rawer of the two versions thanks to its 471-horsepower 5.0-liter V-8 that shuffles power rearward with a quickness through a 10-speed automatic transmission. Opt for the pricier LC 500h and you’ll sip fuel like a subcompact hatchback while blowing the doors off of most sports cars. The experience isn’t as visceral as that of the LC 500, though, so test drive both before deciding. Either version of the LC is a heavyweight, though they handle sharply in routine driving and winding roads. The heft makes itself known on tight canyon roads, the kind of place where far sharper sports cars such as the Porsche 911 and Jaguar F-Type will more eagerly romp. The LC betters those on the open road, however, where its compliant suspension digests pavement without any need for antacids.

This year, the LC lineup is available with a new green paint scheme that accents its sharp lines exceptionally well. No LC is a wallflower, and the rakish, futuristic interior matches the spaceship exterior.

Review continues below

With a price that hits six digits with a quickness, the LC lacks for little. Blind-spot monitors are newly standard, though you still won’t find Android Auto compatibility. The 10.3-inch display that sits high on the car’s dash looks like a gem, at least until you start to use it. A balky controller and a baffling interface are made only slightly better by standard Apple CarPlay compatibility and Amazon Alexa integration. “Siri, tell Lexus its infotainment needs a revamp.”